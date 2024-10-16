Punkklassieker du jour: Ice Cold Ice

[Verse 1]Barren lands and barren minds (Ice cold ice)In another place and time (Ice cold ice)I feel I’ve never known myself (Ice cold ice)Frozen in the sand again (Ice cold ice)

[Chorus]

We’ll see the blank expressions

Awaiting for progression

Standing still in place and time

No one’s moving, they’re only

Standing still in ice cold ice cold ice

Only standing still in ice cold ice

[Verse 2]

Where all machines and all are one (Ice cold ice)

We’re catching up on what’s been done (Ice cold ice)

Stealing glimpses from the past (Ice cold ice)

Well, these impressions always last (Ice cold ice)

[Chorus]

We’re never penetrating

We’re always contemplating

We sit and count the blessings but

We’re blessed by icons no one else could

Trust in ice cold ice cold ice cold ice

Only standing still in ice cold ice