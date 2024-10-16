Punkklassieker du jour: Ice Cold Ice

Bob Mould was afgelopen week jarig, wat een goed excuus is één van mijn favoriete Hüsker Dü songs er nog eens tegenaan te gooien. Ice Cold Ice is afkomstig van Warehouse: Songs and Stories, het laatste album van de band. Mould’s relatie met Grant Hart was volledig verziekt – mede door Hart’s zware heroïneverslaving – en kort na de release van het album hield de beste punkband uit de geschiedenis het voor gezien.
Barren lands and barren minds (Ice cold ice)
In another place and time (Ice cold ice)
I feel I’ve never known myself (Ice cold ice)
Frozen in the sand again (Ice cold ice)
[Chorus]
We’ll see the blank expressions
Awaiting for progression
Standing still in place and time
No one’s moving, they’re only
Standing still in ice cold ice cold ice
Only standing still in ice cold ice
[Verse 2]
Where all machines and all are one (Ice cold ice)
We’re catching up on what’s been done (Ice cold ice)
Stealing glimpses from the past (Ice cold ice)
Well, these impressions always last (Ice cold ice)
[Chorus]
We’re never penetrating
We’re always contemplating
We sit and count the blessings but
We’re blessed by icons no one else could
Trust in ice cold ice cold ice cold ice
Only standing still in ice cold ice
Stay together ’til the end (Ice cold ice)
Thinking you might be a friend (Ice cold ice)
[Chorus]
We sit and pray together
That they might change the weather
My love for you will never die
If I sound distant, that’s because
You shouldn’t see me crying ice cold ice
[Outro]
Shouldn’t see me crying ice cold ice
Shouldn’t see me crying ice cold ice
Shouldn’t see me crying ice cold ice
You shouldn’t see me crying ice cold ice
Shouldn’t see me crying ice cold ice
Shouldn’t see me crying ice cold ice
You shouldn’t see, you shouldn’t see