(Punk?)klassieker du jour: Heart Of The City

Uit de tijd dat we alles dat sneller was dan James Taylor tot ‘punk’ bestempelden. Lowe’s carrière als popster heeft niet lang geduurd, maar in die korte periode heeft hij een handvol meesterwerkjes geproduceerd. Dit is er één van.
Noot: ’the alligator roams’ verwijst naar de urban legend dat in stadsriolen alligators zouden leven.
We’re in the heart of the city
Where the alligator roams
I’m a little lost lamb
Ain’t got no place to go
I ain’t got one penny
Just got a shirt on my back
I left home in a hurry
I ain’t never goin’ back
I’m lookin’ for a lover in the heart of the city
Well I’m a standin’ on the street
And I’m a steppin’ off the end
Yeah I’m lookin’ for a lover
Lookin’ lookin’ everywhere
Maybe I’m in with a chance
I hear a clickety clack
There’s a girl my Lord
I see her stop, check, turn and double back
I’m lookin’ for a lover in the heart of the city
I’m lookin’ I’m lookin’ I’m lookin’ I’m lookin’
I’m lookin’ lookin’ lookin’ lookin’ everywhere
In the heart of the city
We’re in the heart of the city
We’re in the heart of the stars
I hear the crash of music
And a thousand guitars
And the boys are on the prowl
And they’re checkin’ on me
They know a bird up in the hand
Is worth two out on the streets
Checkin’ on neat in the heart of the city
