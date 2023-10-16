(Punk?)klassieker du jour: Heart Of The City

Uit de tijd dat we alles dat sneller was dan James Taylor tot ‘punk’ bestempelden. Lowe’s carrière als popster heeft niet lang geduurd, maar in die korte periode heeft hij een handvol meesterwerkjes geproduceerd. Dit is er één van.

Noot: ’the alligator roams’ verwijst naar de urban legend dat in stadsriolen alligators zouden leven.

We’re in the heart of the city

Where the alligator roams

I’m a little lost lamb

Ain’t got no place to go

I ain’t got one penny

Just got a shirt on my back

I left home in a hurry

I ain’t never goin’ back

I’m lookin’ for a lover in the heart of the city

Well I’m a standin’ on the street

And I’m a steppin’ off the end

Yeah I’m lookin’ for a lover

Lookin’ lookin’ everywhere

Maybe I’m in with a chance

I hear a clickety clack

There’s a girl my Lord

I see her stop, check, turn and double back

I’m lookin’ for a lover in the heart of the city

I’m lookin’ I’m lookin’ I’m lookin’ I’m lookin’

I’m lookin’ lookin’ lookin’ lookin’ everywhere

In the heart of the city

We’re in the heart of the city

We’re in the heart of the stars

I hear the crash of music

And a thousand guitars

And the boys are on the prowl

And they’re checkin’ on me

They know a bird up in the hand

Is worth two out on the streets

Checkin’ on neat in the heart of the city

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Roger Green – Nick Lowe at Ealing Blues Festival, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=81791620