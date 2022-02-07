Psychedelische klassieker du jour: Clang Of The Yankee Reaper

Van Dyke Parks is vooral bekend door zijn samenwerking met de Beach Boys en Brian Wilson op het legendarische album Smile, maar hij heeft ook een aantal fraaie en hoogst originele solo-albums op zijn naam staan. Clang of the Yankee Reaper is de titeltrack van zijn derde album. Parks’ teksten zijn over het algemeen nogal duister – reden waarom Mike Love de pest aan hem had – en Clang of the Yankee Reaper vormt daarop geen uitzondering.

The Shah of Iran bought the plan/Seen with the Queen he was all smiles/He just bailed out the British Isles verwijst naar de coup waarmee de CIA in 1953 op aandringen van MI6 en de Anglo-Persian Oil Company de Iraanse premier Mohammad Mossadegh ten val bracht. Mossadegh had tot grote woede van de Britse oliegigant de Iraanse olie-industrie genationaliseerd. Op 19 augustus 1953 werd hij afgezet in een staatsgreep georganiseerd en uitgevoerd door de CIA. Hij verdween voor drie jaar achter de tralies en werd daarna tot zijn dood onder huisarrest geplaatst. Uiteraard draaide zijn door de CIA gekozen opvolger de nationalisatie terug.

The sun never set on the empire

Prince Albert came in a can

If you expire before you retire

And finish an “also-ran”

It’s fine time to drink tea from China

Do drop a line

Let me know I am fineSun in the moonlight, in the moonlight

Gone, just like I said

The good old days are dead

(Better get it through your head)

As you harken to

The clang of The Yankee Reaper

It’s like I said

The good old days are dead

As you harken to

The clang of the Yankee ReaperOut in the rude wild abandon

The Shah of Iran bought the plan

Seen with the Queen he was all smiles

He just bailed out the British Isles

It’s time to drink tea from fine china

Just think of him when your light

Starts to dim

Sun in the moonlight, in the moonlight

Gone, just like I said

The good old days are dead

(Better get it through your head)

As you harken to

The clang of The Yankee Reaper

It’s like I said

The good old days are dead

As you harken to

The clang of the Yankee ReaperHarken to the clang of the Yankee Reaper

The good old days are dead

As you harken to the clang …