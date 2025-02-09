Protestsong du jour: We Exist

Arcade Fire kreeg wat kritiek op de video omdat Andrew Garfield een transgender vrouw speelt, maar het doet niks af aan de boodschap: They’re down on their knees, begging us please/Praying that we don’t exist/Daddy it’s fine, I’m used to ‘em now/But tell me why they treat me like this?/It’s ‘cause we do it like this. Belangrijker dan ooit nu Trump openlijk de oorlog heeft verklaard aan transgenders (en in wezen aan de hele gay community).



[Verse 1]

They’re walking around, head full of sound

Acting like we don’t exist

They walk in the room and stare right through you

Talking like we don’t exist

But we exist

Daddy it’s true, I’m different from you

But tell me why they treat me like this?

If you turned away, what would I say?

Not the first betrayed by a kiss

[Chorus]

Maybe it’s true, they’re staring at you

When you walk in the room

Tell ‘em it’s fine, stare if you like

Just let us through, just let us through

[Verse 2]

They’re down on their knees, begging us please

Praying that we don’t exist

Daddy it’s fine, I’m used to ‘em now

But tell me why they treat me like this?

It’s ‘cause we do it like this

[Chorus]

Maybe it’s true, they’re staring at you

When you walk in the room

Tell ‘em it’s fine, stare if you like

Just let us through, just let us through

[Bridge]

Let ‘em stare, let ‘em stare

If that’s all they can do

But I’d lose my heart

If I turned away from you

Oh, Daddy don’t turn away

You know that I’m so scared

But will you watch me drown?

You know we’re going nowhere

We know that we’re young

And no shit we’re confused

But will you watch us drown?

What are you so afraid to lose?

[Verse 3]

Down on my knees, begging us please

Praying that we don’t exist

You’re down on your knees, begging us please

Praying that we don’t exist

But we exist, we exist

Down on your knees, begging us please

Praying that we don’t exist

You’re down on your knees, begging us please

Praying that we don’t exist

But we exist, we exist

We exist, we exist

[Outro]

Maybe if you hang together

You can make the changes in our hearts

And if you hang together, you can change us

Just where should you start?

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Barcex – Eigen werk, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=61353223