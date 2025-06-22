Progrockklassieker du jour: My Guitar Wants To Kill Your Mama

Weasels ripped my flesh was het eerste album van Zappa dat met wat goede wil omschreven kan worden als ‘progrock’. Zappa omschreef progrock ooit als “…anything that doesn’t sound like regular Rock. Regular Rock is anything that sounds like itself”. Een definitie waar je volgens mij niet veel verder mee komt, maar Zappa kennende zou dat weleens een beoogd effect kunnen zijn. My guitar wants to kill your mama is mijn favoriete track van Weasels ripped my flesh, ook al vanwege de hilarische tekst.
Saying I’m no good to you
They call me dirty from the alley
Till I don’t know what to do
I get so tired of sneakin’ around
Just to get to your back door
I crawled past the garbage and
Your mama jumped out, screamin’
“Don’t come back no more”
I can’t take it
My guitar wants to kill your mama
My guitar wants to kill your mama
My guitar wants to burn your dad
I get real mean when it makes me mad
Later I tried to call you
Your mama told me you weren’t there
She told me don’t bother to call again
Unless I cut off all my hair
I get so tired of sneakin’ around
Just to get to your back door
I crawled past the garbage and
Your mama jumped out, screamin’
“Don’t come back no more”
Later I tried to call you
Your mama told me you weren’t there
She told me don’t bother to call again
Unless I cut off all my hair
I get so tired of sneakin’ around
Just to get to your back door
I crawled past the garbage and
Your mama jumped out, screamin’
“Don’t come back no more”
My guitar wants to kill your mama
My guitar wants to kill your mama
My guitar wants to burn your dad
I get real mean when it makes me mad