Progrockklassieker du jour: My Guitar Wants To Kill Your Mama

Weasels ripped my flesh was het eerste album van Zappa dat met wat goede wil omschreven kan worden als ‘progrock’. Zappa omschreef progrock ooit als “…anything that doesn’t sound like regular Rock. Regular Rock is anything that sounds like itself”. Een definitie waar je volgens mij niet veel verder mee komt, maar Zappa kennende zou dat weleens een beoogd effect kunnen zijn. My guitar wants to kill your mama is mijn favoriete track van Weasels ripped my flesh, ook al vanwege de hilarische tekst.

You know, your mama and your daddySaying I’m no good to youThey call me dirty from the alleyTill I don’t know what to doI get so tired of sneakin’ aroundJust to get to your back doorI crawled past the garbage andYour mama jumped out, screamin’“Don’t come back no more”I can’t take itMy guitar wants to kill your mamaMy guitar wants to kill your mamaMy guitar wants to burn your dadI get real mean when it makes me mad

Later I tried to call you

Your mama told me you weren’t there

She told me don’t bother to call again

Unless I cut off all my hair

I get so tired of sneakin’ around

Just to get to your back door

I crawled past the garbage and

Your mama jumped out, screamin’

“Don’t come back no more”

My guitar wants to kill your mama

My guitar wants to kill your mama

My guitar wants to burn your dad

I get real mean when it makes me mad