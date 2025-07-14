Postpunkklassieker du jour: Three Imaginary Boys

De titelsong van het debuutalbum van The Cure, voordat het succes van Seventeen Seconds en vooral de single A Forest de band in een mega-act veranderde. Het wat huilerige stemgeluid van Robert Smith kan me niet altijd bekoren, maar soms is het heel effectief. Smith was nooit zo onder de indruk van Three Imaginary Boys, dat hij ooit omschreef als very superficial. Dat had ongetwijfeld ook te maken met het feit dat de band geen creatieve controle had over het album: platenmaatschappij Fiction Records bepaalde welke songs het album haalden. Three Imaginary Boys kreeg ondanks Smith’s negatieve oordeel goede recensies en verkocht ook prima.

[Verse 1]

Walk across the garden in the footsteps of my shadow

See the lights out, no one’s home

In amongst the statues, stare at nothing, in the garden moves

Can you help me?

[Chorus]

Close my eyes and hold so tightly

Scared of what the morning brings

Waiting for tomorrow, never comes

Deep inside the empty feeling

All the night time leaves me

Three imaginary boys

[Verse 2]

Slip in through the door

Hear my heart beat in the hallway

Echoes ‘round and ‘round inside my head

Drifting up the stairs, I see the steps behind me disappearing

Can you help me?

[Chorus]

Close my eyes and hold so tightly

Scared of what the morning brings

Waiting for tomorrow, never comes

Deep inside the empty feeling

All the night time leaves me

Three imaginary boys sing in my sleep

Sweet child, the moon will change your mind

[Verse 3]

See the cracked reflection standing still before the bedroom mirror

Over my shoulder, but no one’s there

Whispers in the silence pressing close behind me, pressing close behind

Can you help me?

[Outro]

Can you help me?

Can you help me?

Can you help me?

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By momento mori from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – The Cure Live in Singapore – 1st August 2007, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2523093