Postpunkklassieker du jour: Three Imaginary Boys

De titelsong van het debuutalbum van The Cure, voordat het succes van Seventeen Seconds en vooral de single A Forest de band in een mega-act veranderde. Het wat huilerige stemgeluid van Robert Smith kan me niet altijd bekoren, maar soms is het heel effectief. Smith was nooit zo onder de indruk van Three Imaginary Boys, dat hij ooit omschreef als very superficial. Dat had ongetwijfeld ook te maken met het feit dat de band geen creatieve controle had over het album: platenmaatschappij Fiction Records bepaalde welke songs het album haalden. Three Imaginary Boys kreeg ondanks Smith’s negatieve oordeel goede recensies en verkocht ook prima.
[Verse 1]
Walk across the garden in the footsteps of my shadow
See the lights out, no one’s home
In amongst the statues, stare at nothing, in the garden moves
Can you help me?
[Chorus]
Close my eyes and hold so tightly
Scared of what the morning brings
Waiting for tomorrow, never comes
Deep inside the empty feeling
All the night time leaves me
Three imaginary boys
[Verse 2]
Slip in through the door
Hear my heart beat in the hallway
Echoes ‘round and ‘round inside my head
Drifting up the stairs, I see the steps behind me disappearing
Can you help me?
[Chorus]
Close my eyes and hold so tightly
Scared of what the morning brings
Waiting for tomorrow, never comes
Deep inside the empty feeling
All the night time leaves me
Three imaginary boys sing in my sleep
Sweet child, the moon will change your mind
[Verse 3]
See the cracked reflection standing still before the bedroom mirror
Over my shoulder, but no one’s there
Whispers in the silence pressing close behind me, pressing close behind
Can you help me?
[Outro]
Can you help me?
Can you help me?
Can you help me?
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By momento mori from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – The Cure Live in Singapore – 1st August 2007, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2523093