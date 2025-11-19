Postpunkklassieker du jour: The Las Vegas Story/Walkin’ With The Beast

Wat schuilt er achter het klatergoud van Las Vegas? Niet zo heel veel goeds, volgens Jeffrey Lee Pierce. In de woorden van Julian Cope: “Pierce’s Vegas is the seedy, twelve dollar a night motels half a block from the Greyhound terminal where busted gamblers hole up after coming up snake-eyes. It is the Vegas of jaded, forty year old prostitutes turning ten dollar tricks. It is a portrait of America painted by one who considered himself a product of the underside of the American dream.”

The Las Vegas Story werd destijds niet door iedereen even goed ontvangen. De rauwe blues van Fire of Love en Miami was ingeruild voor een wat gepolijster geluid, wat voor een deel van de harde kern aanleiding was de band te beschuldigen van commerciële uitverkoop. Ten onrechte: op The Las Vegas Story vond de band juist de perfecte balans tussen gepolijst en rauw. Helaas heeft The Gun Club daar nooit écht een vervolg aan kunnen geven, mede omdat Pierce’s drugs- en alcoholgebruik volledig uit de klauw liep.

In the still of the night, I walk with the Beast

In the heat of the night, I sleep with the Beast

Who slipped so deep inside me

And rots the love right out of me

I prayed to Elvis on my knees

To take this thing from around me

Or snap it with a thundercrack

And change my blues to black

But, how did my love surround me

With such a dead thing around me

I’m just walkin’ I’m just walkin’

I’m just walkin’

Walkin’ with the Beast…

I’m not alone, there’s trucks outside

My body hurts, there’s trucks outside

You get lucky in the bar

You’re down and lucky in the dark

Indian winds across the skies

Black against the Nevada skies

There’s nothing you say that does not squeal

There’s nothing you want you do not steal

Well, how my love surrounds me

With such a dead thing around me

I’m just walkin’ I’m just walkin’

I’m just walkin’

Walkin’ with the Beast

The Beast will be with me tonight

Wild across the western sky

Someday, I’ll go to the mountain and take my stand

And my spirit will rain all over this land

Sick across the highway bar

Sick and going way too far

It’s the new world, see if you like it

It’s the new world, you cannot fight it

Well, how my love done blessed me

With such a dead thing around me

I’m just walkin’ with the beast…

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Pobrien301 – Eigen werk, Publiek domein, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=9359742