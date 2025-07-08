Postpunkklassieker du jour: She’s Like Heroin To Me

Ooit in een giftige, destructieve, alles verterende relatie gezeten, die nog het beste te vergelijken viel met een heroïneverslaving? Nee, ik ook niet. Maar dankzij Jeffrey Lee Pierce kunnen we ons er na het beluisteren van She’s Like Heroin To Me tenminste iets bij voorstellen.
[Verse 1]
I cannot get a look at it
So I’m burning them on the deal anyway
I see her come down from the top of the stairs
I guess that I’d be cool, but there’s a tickle in my veins
I’ve been a real good tombstone but now I’m blowing away[Verse 2]
She is like an eye blue swimming pool
But she will never know that she is there
We sit together drunk like our fathers used to be
I’m looking up and God is saying, “What are you gonna do?”
I’m looking up and I’m crying because I thought it was up to you[Chorus]
She’s like heroin to me
She’s like heroin to me
She’s like heroin to me
She cannot miss a vein[Verse 3]
Don’t let her take her love to town
They will never fill her heart
She needs a passion like her father’s used to be
I know because I’m like the train shooting down the mainline
I know because I’m the Indian wind along the telegraph lines
[Chorus]
She’s like heroin to me
She’s like heroin to me
She’s like heroin to me
She cannot miss a vein[Bridge]
So mainline it[Verse 4]
I cannot get a look at it
So I’m blowing back trouble to the east
While we sit together sad like our fathers used to be
I know a perfect run by the sleep it puts in my heart
I know my special rider, I can feel her in the dark[Chorus]
And feels like heroin to me
Feels like heroin to me
She feels like heroin to me
She cannot miss a vein
[Outro]
She’s like heroin to me
She’s like heroin to me
She’s like heroin to me
She cannot miss a vein
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Luciano Viti – https://www.theguardian.com/music/2022/oct/17/kid-congo-powers-interview-cramps-gun-club-nick-cave-bad-seeds#img-1, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=78409536