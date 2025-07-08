Postpunkklassieker du jour: She’s Like Heroin To Me

Ooit in een giftige, destructieve, alles verterende relatie gezeten, die nog het beste te vergelijken viel met een heroïneverslaving? Nee, ik ook niet. Maar dankzij Jeffrey Lee Pierce kunnen we ons er na het beluisteren van She’s Like Heroin To Me tenminste iets bij voorstellen.

[Verse 1]

I cannot get a look at it

So I’m burning them on the deal anyway

I see her come down from the top of the stairs

I guess that I’d be cool, but there’s a tickle in my veins

I’ve been a real good tombstone but now I’m blowing away[Verse 2]

She is like an eye blue swimming pool

But she will never know that she is there

We sit together drunk like our fathers used to be

I’m looking up and God is saying, “What are you gonna do?”

I’m looking up and I’m crying because I thought it was up to you[Chorus]

She’s like heroin to me

She’s like heroin to me

She’s like heroin to me

She cannot miss a vein[Verse 3]

Don’t let her take her love to town

They will never fill her heart

She needs a passion like her father’s used to be

I know because I’m like the train shooting down the mainline

I know because I’m the Indian wind along the telegraph lines

[Chorus]

She’s like heroin to me

She’s like heroin to me

She’s like heroin to me

She cannot miss a vein[Bridge]

So mainline it[Verse 4]

I cannot get a look at it

So I’m blowing back trouble to the east

While we sit together sad like our fathers used to be

I know a perfect run by the sleep it puts in my heart

I know my special rider, I can feel her in the dark[Chorus]

And feels like heroin to me

Feels like heroin to me

She feels like heroin to me

She cannot miss a vein

[Outro]

She’s like heroin to me

She’s like heroin to me

She’s like heroin to me

She cannot miss a vein

