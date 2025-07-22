Postpunkklassieker du jour: Paralysed

Een op muziek gezet anti-kapitalistisch betoog. Meestal eindigt zoiets in tranen (van het lachen), maar de uit Leeds afkomstige neomarxisten van de Gang of Four kwamen er probleemloos mee weg. Op Solid Gold, het tweede album van de band, is de strijdbaarheid van het debuutalbum Entertainment! (deels) vervangen door cynisme, maar de dansbaarheid is gebleven.

[Chorus: Spoken]

Blinkered, paralysed

Flat on my back

[Verse 1: Spoken]

They say our world is built on endeavor

That every man is for himself

Wealth is for the one that wants it

Paradise, if you can earn it

[Verse 2: Spoken]

History is the reason

I’m washed up

[Chorus: Spoken]

Blinkered, paralysed

Flat on my back

[Verse 3: Spoken]

My ambitions come to nothing

What I wanted now just seems a waste of time

I can’t make out what has gone wrong

I was good at what I did

[Verse 4: Spoken]

The crows come home to roost

And I’m the dupe

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Michael Johnson – http://www.nemesis.to/go4pix2.htm, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=147257047