Postpunkklassieker du jour: Out There In The Night

Een liefdesliedje uit de tijd dat love songs nogal uit de mode waren. Een beetje punk/new wave-artiest ging liever met zijn/haar hoofd op de rails liggen dan een lied te wijden aan de liefde, maar Peter Perrett trok zich weinig aan van conventies. Perrett zou later verklaren dat hij het lied schreef toen zijn kat vermist werd, maar we doen net alsof we dat nooit gelezen hebben. Geniet van de weergaloos mooie melodie.
You left that morning
You gave me no warning
You were my best friend
Oh, I can’t live without you
There was something about you
I want you back again
Baby, sometimes I think of you
Out there in the night
All the comforts of home have been denied
People find it hard to understand
I never cried before
One thing’s for certain
There’s nothing around that
Could make me cry no more
Baby, sometimes I think of you
Out there in the night
All the comforts of home have been denied
Compared to all of them
You stand out
You give me pure unspoilt love
They’re all reaching and grabbing
All you did was give me
Love and love and love and love
Sometimes I think of you
Out there in the night
Roaming the empty streets
Looking for your life
Sometimes I think of you
Out there in the night
You ain’t here with me
And nothing seems right
Sometimes I think of you
Out there in the night
