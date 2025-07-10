Postpunkklassieker du jour: Out There In The Night

Een liefdesliedje uit de tijd dat love songs nogal uit de mode waren. Een beetje punk/new wave-artiest ging liever met zijn/haar hoofd op de rails liggen dan een lied te wijden aan de liefde, maar Peter Perrett trok zich weinig aan van conventies. Perrett zou later verklaren dat hij het lied schreef toen zijn kat vermist werd, maar we doen net alsof we dat nooit gelezen hebben. Geniet van de weergaloos mooie melodie.

You left that morning

You gave me no warning

You were my best friend

Oh, I can’t live without you

There was something about you

I want you back again

Baby, sometimes I think of you

Out there in the night

All the comforts of home have been denied

People find it hard to understand

I never cried before

One thing’s for certain

There’s nothing around that

Could make me cry no more

Baby, sometimes I think of you

Out there in the night

All the comforts of home have been denied

Compared to all of them

You stand out

You give me pure unspoilt love

They’re all reaching and grabbing

All you did was give me

Love and love and love and love

Sometimes I think of you

Out there in the night

Roaming the empty streets

Looking for your life

Sometimes I think of you

Out there in the night

You ain’t here with me

And nothing seems right

Sometimes I think of you

Out there in the night

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Joe Vitale 5 – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=135606096