Postpunkklassieker du jour: Hong Kong Garden

Hong Kong Garden was de debuutsingle van Siouxsie & The Banshees. Het leverde de band meteen een top-10 hit op in GB. De muziek werd gecomponeerd door gitarist John McKay, de tekst is van Siouxsie. Hong Kong Garden was een Chinees ophaalrestaurent in Londen dat regelmatig bezocht werd door Siouxsie. Het restaurant werd tot grote woede van Siouxsie geterroriseerd door racistische skinheads: I remember wishing that I could be like Emma Peel from The Avengers and kick all the skinheads’ heads in, because they used to mercilessly torment these people for being foreigners. It made me feel so helpless, hopeless and ill.

Harmful elements in the air

Symbols crashing everywhere

Reaps the fields of rice and reeds

While the population feeds

Junk floats on polluted water

An old custom to sell your daughter

Would you like number twenty-three?

Leave your yens on the counter please

Oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh

Hong Kong Garden

Oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh

Hong Kong Garden

Oh-oh-oh-oh

Tourists swarm to see your face

Confucius has a puzzling grace

Disorientated, you enter in

Unleashing scent of wild jasmine

Slanted eyes meet a new sunrise

A race of bodies small in size

Chicken chow mein and chop suey

Hong Kong Garden takeaway

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Polydor, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=37660971