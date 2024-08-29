Postpunkklassieker du jour: Hong Kong Garden

Hong Kong Garden was de debuutsingle van Siouxsie & The Banshees. Het leverde de band meteen een top-10 hit op in GB. De muziek werd gecomponeerd door gitarist John McKay, de tekst is van Siouxsie. Hong Kong Garden was een Chinees ophaalrestaurent in Londen dat regelmatig bezocht werd door Siouxsie. Het restaurant werd tot grote woede van Siouxsie geterroriseerd door racistische skinheads: I remember wishing that I could be like Emma Peel from The Avengers and kick all the skinheads’ heads in, because they used to mercilessly torment these people for being foreigners. It made me feel so helpless, hopeless and ill.
Harmful elements in the air
Symbols crashing everywhere
Reaps the fields of rice and reeds
While the population feeds
Junk floats on polluted water
An old custom to sell your daughter
Would you like number twenty-three?
Leave your yens on the counter please
Oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh
Hong Kong Garden
Oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh
Hong Kong Garden
Oh-oh-oh-oh
Tourists swarm to see your face
Confucius has a puzzling grace
Disorientated, you enter in
Unleashing scent of wild jasmine
Slanted eyes meet a new sunrise
A race of bodies small in size
Chicken chow mein and chop suey
Hong Kong Garden takeaway
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Polydor, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=37660971