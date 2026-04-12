Postpunkklassieker du jour: Heart of Darkness

Postpunk voordat punk bestond. Heart of Darkness ontleende titel en thema aan Joseph Conrad’s klassieke novelle, maar werd ook geïnspireerd door het verwoeste, gedeïndustrialiseerde landschap van het Amerikaanse Midwesten in de jaren ’70 (de Rust Belt). Als David Thomas zingt “I get so tired it’s like I’m another man / And everything I see seems so underhanded / And I don’t see anything that I want”, dan beschrijft hij niet alleen de existentële leegte en duisternis van het menselijk bestaan, maar ook wat hij vanuit het raam van zijn woning in Cleveland zag.

Maybe you see further than I can see

Maybe things all just look differently (Maybe you see further than I can see)

Maybe I’m nothing but a shadow on the wall

Maybe love’s a tomb where you dance at night

Maybe sanctuary is a electric light

I get so tired it’s like I’m another man

And everything I see seems so underhanded

And I don’t see anything that I want

And I don’t see anything that I want

Image, object and illusion go down to the corner

Where none of the faces fit a human form

Where nothing I see there isn’t deformed

Where in a secret lab works Doctor Moreau

And no private eye’s gotta tell me it’s a long goodbye

I get so tired it’s like I’m another man

And everything I see seems so underhanded

And I don’t see anything that I want

And I don’t see anything that I want

Looking into…

Looking into…

Looking into…

Looking into the…

Looking into the heart of…

I’m looking into the heart of darkness

Looking into the heart of darkness

I’m looking into the heart of darkness

I’m looking into the heart of darkness

I’m looking into the heart of darkness

I’m looking into the heart of darkness

I’m looking into the heart of darkness

I’m looking into the heart of darkness

I’m looking into the…

I’m looking into…

I’m looking into…

I’m looking into the heart of darkness

I’m looking into the heart of darkness

I’m looking into the (heart of darkness)

I’m looking into the heart of darkness

I’m looking into the heart of darkness

I’m looking into the heart of darkness

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Sonictruth – Own work, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=8050799