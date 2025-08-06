Postpunkklassieker du jour: Enola Gay

6 augustus, de dag waarop de blessuretijd voor de mensheid begon. Hirosjimadag. Enola Gay heette het vliegtuig waaruit “Little Buy”, de atoombom op Hirosjima, werd uitgeworpen.
Enola Gay
You should have stayed at home yesterday
Ah-ha words can’t describe
The feeling and the way you lied
These games you play
They’re going to end in more than tears some day
Ah-ha Enola Gay
It shouldn’t ever have to end this way
It’s eight fifteen
And that’s the time that it’s always been
We got your message on the radio
Conditions normal and you’re coming home
Enola Gay
Is mother proud of little boy today
Ah-ha this kiss you give
It’s never ever going to fade away
Enola Gay
It shouldn’t ever have to end this way
Ah-ha Enola Gay
It shouldn’t fade in our dreams away
It’s eight fifteen
And that’s the time that it’s always been
We got your message on the radio
Conditions normal and you’re coming home
Enola Gay
Is mother proud of little boy today
Ah-ha this kiss you give
It’s never ever going to fade away
Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: The cover art can be obtained from DinDisc., Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=11065946