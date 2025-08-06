Postpunkklassieker du jour: Enola Gay

6 augustus, de dag waarop de blessuretijd voor de mensheid begon. Hirosjimadag. Enola Gay heette het vliegtuig waaruit “Little Buy”, de atoombom op Hirosjima, werd uitgeworpen.

Enola Gay

You should have stayed at home yesterday

Ah-ha words can’t describe

The feeling and the way you lied

These games you play

They’re going to end in more than tears some day

Ah-ha Enola Gay

It shouldn’t ever have to end this way

It’s eight fifteen

And that’s the time that it’s always been

We got your message on the radio

Conditions normal and you’re coming home

Enola Gay

Is mother proud of little boy today

Ah-ha this kiss you give

It’s never ever going to fade away

Enola Gay

It shouldn’t ever have to end this way

Ah-ha Enola Gay

It shouldn’t fade in our dreams away

It’s eight fifteen

And that’s the time that it’s always been

We got your message on the radio

Conditions normal and you’re coming home

Enola Gay

Is mother proud of little boy today

Ah-ha this kiss you give

It’s never ever going to fade away



Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: The cover art can be obtained from DinDisc., Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=11065946