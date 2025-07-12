Postpunkklassieker du jour: Deep In The Woods

Een modern horrorsprookje van The Birthday Party. Nick Cave (“de meeste jongeren zijn dement”) en gitarist Mick Harvey (“It’s quite well established now that a lot of men don’t really grow up and out of teenage behaviour until they’re really about 25″) zouden later min of meer afstand nemen van hun jeugdige capriolen, maar het oeuvre van The Birthday Party is 45 jaar na dato nog steeds even dreigend en beklemmend.

Mmmmmmmmmm…

The woods eats the woman and dumps her honey-body in the mud

Her dress floats down the well and it assumes the shape of the body of a

Little girl

Yeah I recognize that girl

She stumbled in some time last loneliness

But I could not stand to touch her now

My one and onlyness.

Deep in the woods

Deep in the woods

Deep in the woods a funeral is swinging.

Worms make their cruel design

Saying d-i-e into her skin

Saying dead into belly and death into shoulder

Well last night she kissed me but than death was upon her.

Deep in the woods

Deep in the woods yeah

Deep in the woods a funeral is swinging.

Now the killed waits for the killer

And the trees all nod their heads, they are agreed

This knife feels like a knife feels like a knife that feels like its feed.

Yeah I recognize that girl

I took her from rags right through to stitches (pray for me now)

Oh baby, tonight we sleep in separate ditches.

Deep in the woods

Deep in the woods yeah

Deep in the woods a funeral is swinging.

Love is for fools and all fools are lovers

Its raining on my house and none of the others

Love is for fools and God knows Im still one

The sidewalks are full of loves lonely children

The sidewalks are full of loves lonely children

The sidewalks are full of loves lonely children

The sidewalks are full of loves ugly children

(oh baby lets go, ah pray for me baby, pray for me baby)

The sidewalk regrets that we had to kill them

End

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Peter Milne – https://www.discogs.com/artist/40247-Birthday-Party-The/image/SW1hZ2U6NzQ2MjIxMg==, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=78217722