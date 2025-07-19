Postpunkklassieker du jour: Cut-Out Shapes

In het voorjaar van 1977 verliet Howard Devoto The Buzzcocks omdat hij het simpele akkoordenschema van punk een beetje zat was. Met Magazine wilde Devoto een wat avontuurlijker en progressievere richting inslaan. Voor sommige mensen was deze poging “a working man’s Pink Floyd” te creëren arrogant en “intellectualistisch” (destijds een doodzonde), maar de eerste albums van Magazine definieerden – met dank aan de gitaarlijnen van John McGeoch – voor een belangrijk deel het geluid van wat later bekend zou komen te staan als ‘post-punk’.

I enter the room

Confident enough

For now I tread

A straight and narrow way

So I sleep soundly

A little blue in the face

Cut-out shapes

In secondhand daylight

Somewhere else

Something else

On my mind

She’s caressing me

With the hidden hands

Of the only kind of violence

She thinks I’ll understand

We’ve got them dancing

To all of our confessions

They don’t know how

We rehearse our dreams

Somewhere else …

I just get numb

When you’re hard to find

We met at a psychiatric unit

She was in for having habits

No one else would try

She didn’t know what she was in control of

She had all the advantages of magic

No one could deny

There was an old lady

Who swallowed a fly

Your inescapable mother

Such a crazy lover

I just get numb …

Find out

You’ll find out

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Phil King – Image on FlickrUploaded by UAwiki, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=25332304