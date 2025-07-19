Postpunkklassieker du jour: Cut-Out Shapes

In het voorjaar van 1977 verliet Howard Devoto The Buzzcocks omdat hij het simpele akkoordenschema van punk een beetje zat was. Met Magazine wilde Devoto een wat avontuurlijker en progressievere richting inslaan. Voor sommige mensen was deze poging “a working man’s Pink Floyd” te creëren arrogant en “intellectualistisch” (destijds een doodzonde), maar de eerste albums van Magazine definieerden – met dank aan de gitaarlijnen van John McGeoch – voor een belangrijk deel het geluid van wat later bekend zou komen te staan als ‘post-punk’.
I enter the room
Confident enough
For now I tread
A straight and narrow way
So I sleep soundly
A little blue in the face
Cut-out shapes
In secondhand daylight
Somewhere else
Something else
On my mind
She’s caressing me
With the hidden hands
Of the only kind of violence
She thinks I’ll understand
We’ve got them dancing
To all of our confessions
They don’t know how
We rehearse our dreams
Somewhere else …
I just get numb
When you’re hard to find
We met at a psychiatric unit
She was in for having habits
No one else would try
She didn’t know what she was in control of
She had all the advantages of magic
No one could deny
There was an old lady
Who swallowed a fly
Your inescapable mother
Such a crazy lover
I just get numb …
Find out
You’ll find out
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Phil King – Image on FlickrUploaded by UAwiki, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=25332304