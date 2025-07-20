Postpunkklassieker du jour: Alles ist Gut

Alles ist Gut, het tweede album van Deutsch Amerikanische Freundschaft, bevat een handvol juweeltjes, met de titelsong als hoogtepunt. De band begon als ontoegankelijke industrial noise, maar eindigde met hoogst toegankelijke, minimalistische electro. Overigens zonder een knieval te maken voor de commercie. De titelsong klinkt als iets “what a father would say to his kids a few seconds before the end of the world”.
[Strophe 1]
Sei still
Sei still
Bitte denk’ an nichts
Sei still
[Strophe 2]
Still
Bitte denk’ an nichts
Mach’ die Augen zu
Bitte denk’ an nichts
Sei still
Still
[Strophe 3]
Bitte
Bitte denk’ an nichts
Glaube mir
Glaube mir
Alles ist gut
Alles ist gut
Sei still
Schließe deine Augen
Denn alles ist gut
Alles ist gut
[Strophe 4]
Sei still
Sei still
Bitte denk’ an nichts
Mach’ die Augen zu
Denn alles ist gut
Alles ist gut
Alles ist gut
Sei still
Still
[Strophe 5]
Alles ist gut
Alles ist gut
Sei still
Mach’ die Augen zu
Bitte
Bitte denk’ an nichts
Denn alles ist gut
Alles ist gut
Alles ist gut
Alles ist gut
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Ueli Frey (www.uelifrey.ch) – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=66915071