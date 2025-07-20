Postpunkklassieker du jour: Alles ist Gut

Alles ist Gut, het tweede album van Deutsch Amerikanische Freundschaft, bevat een handvol juweeltjes, met de titelsong als hoogtepunt. De band begon als ontoegankelijke industrial noise, maar eindigde met hoogst toegankelijke, minimalistische electro. Overigens zonder een knieval te maken voor de commercie. De titelsong klinkt als iets “what a father would say to his kids a few seconds before the end of the world”.

[Strophe 1]

Sei still

Sei still

Bitte denk’ an nichts

Sei still

[Strophe 2]

Still

Bitte denk’ an nichts

Mach’ die Augen zu

Bitte denk’ an nichts

Sei still

Still

[Strophe 3]

Bitte

Bitte denk’ an nichts

Glaube mir

Glaube mir

Alles ist gut

Alles ist gut

Sei still

Schließe deine Augen

Denn alles ist gut

Alles ist gut

[Strophe 4]

Sei still

Sei still

Bitte denk’ an nichts

Mach’ die Augen zu

Denn alles ist gut

Alles ist gut

Alles ist gut

Sei still

Still

[Strophe 5]

Alles ist gut

Alles ist gut

Sei still

Mach’ die Augen zu

Bitte

Bitte denk’ an nichts

Denn alles ist gut

Alles ist gut

Alles ist gut

Alles ist gut

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Ueli Frey (www.uelifrey.ch) – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=66915071