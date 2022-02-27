Poetin brengt nucleair wapenarsenaal in stelling

Pyt van der Galiën

Vlad de Waanzinnige heeft Rusland’s arsenaal aan nucleaire wapens in verhoogde staat van paraatheid gebracht.


Het betreft de strategische kernwapens, dus niet de tactische die op het slagveld ingezet kunnen worden. Met strategische kernwapens kunnen Amsterdam en Berlijn in de as worden gelegd.

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=960469  Ukrainian workers use equipment provided by the U.S. Defense Threat Reduction Agency to dismantle a Soviet-era missile silo. After the end of the Cold War, Ukraine and the other non-Russian, post-Soviet republics relinquished Soviet nuclear stockpiles to Russia.

