Poetin brengt nucleair wapenarsenaal in stelling

Vlad de Waanzinnige heeft Rusland’s arsenaal aan nucleaire wapens in verhoogde staat van paraatheid gebracht.

Putin: “Western countries aren’t only taking unfriendly economic actions against our country, but leaders of major Nato countries are making aggressive statements about our country. So I order to move Russia’s deterrence forces to a special regime of duty.” pic.twitter.com/AC1yHncqZc — max seddon (@maxseddon) February 27, 2022



Het betreft de strategische kernwapens, dus niet de tactische die op het slagveld ingezet kunnen worden. Met strategische kernwapens kunnen Amsterdam en Berlijn in de as worden gelegd.

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=960469 Ukrainian workers use equipment provided by the U.S. Defense Threat Reduction Agency to dismantle a Soviet-era missile silo. After the end of the Cold War, Ukraine and the other non-Russian, post-Soviet republics relinquished Soviet nuclear stockpiles to Russia.