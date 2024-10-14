Van BlueSky:

De uitdaging is om 20 albumhoezen te kiezen die je sterk hebben beïnvloed. Een platenhoes per dag, gedurende 20 dagen. Geen uitleg, geen beoordelingen. Alleen covers. Hoes 15: Poco – Rose of Cimarron (1976).

Ik kan toch moeilijk om het titelnummer heen.

Roll along, roll on

Rose of Cimarron

Dusty days are gone

Rose of Cimarron

Shadows touch the sand and

Look to see who’s standin’

Waitin’ at your window

Watchin’, will they ever show?

Can you hear them callin’?

You know they have fallen

On campfires cold and dark

That never see a spark burn bright

Roll along, roll on

Rose of Cimarron

Dusty days are gone

Rose of Cimarron

Trails that brought them home

Echo names they’ve known

Four days high and lonely

Comin’ to you only

You’re the one they turned to

The only one they knew who’d do

All her best to be around

When the chips were down

Roll along, roll on

Rose of Cimarron

Dusty days are gone

Rose of Cimarron

Shadows touch the sand and

Look to see who’s standin’

Waitin’ at your window

Watchin’, will they ever show?

Roll along, roll on

Rose of Cimarron

Dusty days are gone

Rose of Cimarron

Roll along, roll on

Rose of Cimarron

Dusty days are gone

Rose of Cimarron

Hearts like yours belong

Following the dawn

Wrapped up in a song

Rose of Cimarron

En dan deze instrumental, die ik als intro gebruikte voor mijn countryprogramma op de Amsterdamse lokale radio, ach, de herinneringen (ook voor u?)



Slow poke