De uitdaging is om 20 albumhoezen te kiezen die je sterk hebben beïnvloed. Een platenhoes per dag, gedurende 20 dagen. Geen uitleg, geen beoordelingen. Alleen covers. Hoes 15: Poco – Rose of Cimarron (1976).
Ik kan toch moeilijk om het titelnummer heen.
Roll along, roll on
Rose of Cimarron
Dusty days are gone
Rose of Cimarron
Shadows touch the sand and
Look to see who’s standin’
Waitin’ at your window
Watchin’, will they ever show?
Can you hear them callin’?
You know they have fallen
On campfires cold and dark
That never see a spark burn bright
Roll along, roll on
Rose of Cimarron
Dusty days are gone
Rose of Cimarron
Trails that brought them home
Echo names they’ve known
Four days high and lonely
Comin’ to you only
You’re the one they turned to
The only one they knew who’d do
All her best to be around
When the chips were down
Roll along, roll on
Rose of Cimarron
Dusty days are gone
Rose of Cimarron
Shadows touch the sand and
Look to see who’s standin’
Waitin’ at your window
Watchin’, will they ever show?
Roll along, roll on
Rose of Cimarron
Dusty days are gone
Rose of Cimarron
Roll along, roll on
Rose of Cimarron
Dusty days are gone
Rose of Cimarron
Hearts like yours belong
Following the dawn
Wrapped up in a song
Rose of Cimarron
En dan deze instrumental, die ik als intro gebruikte voor mijn countryprogramma op de Amsterdamse lokale radio, ach, de herinneringen (ook voor u?)
Slow poke