Plattelandsklassieker du jour: Misery Farm/Jollity Farm

Pyt van der Galiën

Het leven op het platteland gaat niet altijd over rozen, althans niet volgens deze populaire foxtrot uit de late jaren ’20. De song is nog steeds geliefd bij Britse folkies, wat waarschijnlijk voor een groot deel te danken is aan de hilarische coverversie van de onvolprezen Bonzo Dog Band. Neofolkband Current 93 zette het in de jaren ’90 ook nog eens op de plaat.

 

We’ve got a farm, a barn of a farm
Right in the middle of a swamp.
There aint any charm in our little farm
Right in the middle of a swamp.
Nothing’s grown since the day we came.
Misery Farm is our farm’s name.

We’re miserable, so miserable
Down on Misery Farm.
So are the animals, so are the vegetables
Down on Misery Farm.

The hens won’t lay.
We can’t make hay.
We work all day
And we get no pay.
We’re miserable, so miserable
Down on Misery Farm

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Unknown photographer - FTA001010442 015 con.png Beeld &amp; Geluid Wiki Dutch TV, 7 June 1968, Fenklup, CC BY-SA 3.0 nl, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=57816862
