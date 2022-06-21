Perfecte popklassieker du jour: Yesterday Once More

Een sublieme ode van Richard Carpenter en John Bettis aan de rock ’n roll van de jaren ’50, al zal het gevoel ongetwijfeld ook herkenbaar zijn voor iemand die geboren is in 1980. Heel mooi gearrangeerd, maar zoals altijd bij The Carpenters is het Karen die de show steelt. Een van de mooiste vrouwelijke stemmen uit de geschiedenis van de popmuziek.

When I was young

I’d listen to the radio

Waitin’ for my favorite songs

When they played I’d sing along

It made me smile

Those were such happy times

And not so long ago

How I wondered where they’d gone

But they’re back again

Just like a long lost friend

All the songs I loved so well

Every Sha-la-la-la

Every Wo-o-wo-o

Still shines

Every shing-a-ling-a-ling

That they’re startin’ to sing’s

So fine

When they get to the part

Where he’s breakin’ her heart

It can really make me cry

Just like before

It’s yesterday once more

Lookin’ back on how it was

In years gone by

And the good times that I had

Makes today seem rather sad

So much has changed

It was songs of love that

I would sing to then

And I’d memorize each word

Those old melodies

Still sound so good to me

As they melt the years away

Every Sha-la-la-la

Every Wo-o-wo-o

Still shines

Every shing-a-ling-a-ling

That they’re startin’ to sing’s

So fine

All my best memories

Come back clearly to me

Some can even make me cry

Just like before

It’s yesterday once more

Every Sha-la-la-la

Every Wo-o-wo-o

Still shines

Every shing-a-ling-a-ling

That they’re startin’ to sing’s

So fine

Every Sha-la-la-la

Every Wo-o-wo-o

Still shines

Every shing-a-ling-a-ling

That they’re startin’ to sing’s

So fine

