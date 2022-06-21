Perfecte popklassieker du jour: Yesterday Once More

Een sublieme ode van Richard Carpenter en John Bettis aan de rock ’n roll van de jaren ’50, al zal het gevoel ongetwijfeld ook herkenbaar zijn voor iemand die geboren is in 1980. Heel mooi gearrangeerd, maar zoals altijd bij The Carpenters is het Karen die de show steelt. Een van de mooiste vrouwelijke stemmen uit de geschiedenis van de popmuziek.
When I was young
I’d listen to the radio
Waitin’ for my favorite songs
When they played I’d sing along
It made me smile
Those were such happy times
And not so long ago
How I wondered where they’d gone
But they’re back again
Just like a long lost friend
All the songs I loved so well
Every Sha-la-la-la
Every Wo-o-wo-o
Still shines
Every shing-a-ling-a-ling
That they’re startin’ to sing’s
So fine
When they get to the part
Where he’s breakin’ her heart
It can really make me cry
Just like before
It’s yesterday once more
Lookin’ back on how it was
In years gone by
And the good times that I had
Makes today seem rather sad
So much has changed
It was songs of love that
I would sing to then
And I’d memorize each word
Those old melodies
Still sound so good to me
As they melt the years away
Every Sha-la-la-la
Every Wo-o-wo-o
Still shines
Every shing-a-ling-a-ling
That they’re startin’ to sing’s
So fine
All my best memories
Come back clearly to me
Some can even make me cry
Just like before
It’s yesterday once more
Every Sha-la-la-la
Every Wo-o-wo-o
Still shines
Every shing-a-ling-a-ling
That they’re startin’ to sing’s
So fine
Every Sha-la-la-la
Every Wo-o-wo-o
Still shines
Every shing-a-ling-a-ling
That they’re startin’ to sing’s
So fine
Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Billboard Publications Inc (now owned by Eldridge Industries)(Life time: Published before 1978 without a copyright notice) – Original publication: Billboard MagazineImmediate source: Special Section page 24, Publiek domein, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=75073431