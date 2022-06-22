Perfecte popklassieker du jour: Surf’s Up

Rond 1970 was de muziek van de Beach Boys volledig uit de mode geraakt. Brian Wilson weet dat aan het imago van de band: “the clean American thing has hurt us. And we’re really not getting any kind of airplay today”. Waarschijnlijk niet ten onrechte, want de Beach Boys waren nou niet meteen de eerste band die je associeerde met hippies, Woodstock en protesten tegen de oorlog in Vietnam.

In 1970 maakte de band kennis met dj Jack Rieley. Rieley moedigde de band aan het imago te veranderen (weg met de apenpakkies tijdens optredens) en zich in hun teksten wat meer uit te spreken over sociale kwesties. Surf’s Up is daarvan het eerste – en succesvolle – resultaat: voor het eerst in jaren viel een album van de Beach Boys weer in de smaak bij zowel critici als fans. Hoogtepunt is de titeltrack, met muziek van Brian Wilson en tekst van Van Dyke Parks. Zoals wel vaker bij Parks is de tekst ondoorgrondelijk, maar dat is natuurlijk een deel van de pret. Veel plezier met decoderen.

[Section 1]

[Verse 1]

A diamond necklace played the pawn

Hand in hand some drummed along, oh

To a handsome mannered baton

(Bygone, bygone)

[Verse 2]

A blind class aristocracy

Back through the opera glass you see

The pit and the pendulum drawn

(Bygone, bygone)

[Bridge]

Columnated ruins domino

Canvass the town and brush the backdrop

Are you sleeping?

[Verse 3]

Hung velvet overtaken me

Dim chandelier awaken me

To a song dissolved in the dawn

(Bygone, bygone)

[Verse 4]

The music hall a costly bow

The music all is lost for now

To a muted trumpeter swan

(Bygone, bygone)

[Bridge]

Columnated ruins domino

Canvass the town and brush the backdrop

Are you sleeping, Brother John?

[Section 2]

[Verse 1]

Dove nested towers the hour was

Strike the street quicksilver moon

Carriage across the fog

Two-Step to lamp lights cellar tune

[Verse 2]

The laughs come hard in Auld Lang Syne

The glass was raised, the fired rose

The fullness of the wine, the dim last toasting

While at port adieu or die

[Verse 3]

A choke of grief heart hardened, I

Beyond belief, a broken man too tough to cry

[Verse 4]

Surf’s Up, mm-mm, mm-mm, mm-mm

Aboard a tidal wave

Come about hard and join

The young and often spring you gave

I heard the word

Wonderful thing

A children’s song

[Section 3]

[Refrain]

Child, child, child, child, child

A child is the father of the man

Child, child, child, child, child

A child is the father of the man

A children’s song

Have you listened as they played

Their song is love

And the children know the way

That’s why the child is the father to the man

Child, child, child, child, child

Child, child, child, child, child

Na na na na na na na na

Child, child, child, child, child

That’s why the child is the father to the man

Child, child, child, child, child

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Brother Records – eBay itemphoto frontphoto back, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=40164609