Pastorale klassieker du jour: Tales From The Riverbank

Voor iedereen die weleens met weemoed terugdenkt aan haar/zijn kindertijd. Britser dan Brits natuurlijk, en een overduidelijke ode aan The Kinks ten tijde van The Village Green. De titel verwijst misschien naar de Engelse tv-serie Tales of the Riverbank en de atmosfeer van de song doet sterk denken aan Kenneth Grahame’s The Wind in the Willows.

Bring you a tale from the pastel fields

Where we ran when we were young

This is a tale from the water meadows

Trying to spread some hope into your heart

It’s mixed with happiness, it’s mixed with tears

Both life and death are carried in this stream

That open space you could run for miles

Now you don’t get so many to the pound

True, it’s a dream mixed with nostalgia

But it’s a dream that I’ll always hang on to

That I’ll always run to

Won’t you join me by the riverbank

Paradise found down by the still waters

Joined in the race to the rainbow’s end

No fears, no worries, just a golden country

Woke at sunrise, went home at sunset

Now life is so critical

Life is too cynical

We lose our innocence

We lose our very soul

True, it’s a dream mixed with nostalgia

But it’s a dream that I’ll always hang on to

That I’ll always run to

True, it’s a dream mixed with nostalgia

But it’s a dream that I’ll always hang on to

That I always run to

Won’t you join me by the riverbank

Come on and join me by the riverbank

