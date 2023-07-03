Pastorale klassieker du jour: Tales From The Riverbank

Voor iedereen die weleens met weemoed terugdenkt aan haar/zijn kindertijd. Britser dan Brits natuurlijk, en een overduidelijke ode aan The Kinks ten tijde van The Village Green. De titel verwijst misschien naar de Engelse tv-serie Tales of the Riverbank en de atmosfeer van de song doet sterk denken aan Kenneth Grahame’s The Wind in the Willows.
Bring you a tale from the pastel fields
Where we ran when we were young
This is a tale from the water meadows
Trying to spread some hope into your heart
It’s mixed with happiness, it’s mixed with tears
Both life and death are carried in this stream
That open space you could run for miles
Now you don’t get so many to the pound
True, it’s a dream mixed with nostalgia
But it’s a dream that I’ll always hang on to
That I’ll always run to
Won’t you join me by the riverbank
Paradise found down by the still waters
Joined in the race to the rainbow’s end
No fears, no worries, just a golden country
Woke at sunrise, went home at sunset
Now life is so critical
Life is too cynical
We lose our innocence
We lose our very soul
True, it’s a dream mixed with nostalgia
But it’s a dream that I’ll always hang on to
That I’ll always run to
True, it’s a dream mixed with nostalgia
But it’s a dream that I’ll always hang on to
That I always run to
Won’t you join me by the riverbank
Come on and join me by the riverbank
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Felix Andrews (Floybix) – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1088625