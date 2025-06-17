Op weg uit Babylon

Beladen met de white man’s burden, tevens white woman’s burden en natuurlijk niet te vergeten white non-binary’s burden – de Egyptische soldaten begrijpen het uiteraard – op pad in de Sinaï. Terwille van Hamas, een tak van de Islamitische Broederschap die bij een militaire staatsgreep in 2013 buitenspel is gezet en verboden in Egypte. Het Sinaï-schiereiland is geen ruim-openbare toeristenbestemming. Ga vooral tegen een Koptisch regiment huilen dat ze moeten medeleven met hun medemoslims in Gaza.

Als je er al doorheen breekt of langs komt weten de bedoeïenen je wel weg te slaan. Werkelijk, ooit was de solidariteitsbeweging met wat de Derde Wereld heette goed gedocumenteerd. Maar is dit wel een solidariteitsbeweging? Mijn hemel, wat een jankverhaal:

These activists are the gift that keeps on giving. Made my day! pic.twitter.com/T7xuX3cr6M — Jake Wallis Simons (@JakeWSimons) June 14, 2025

Een lesje voor demonstranten die vooral in een vreemde taal moeten roepen – in het Spaans rijmt het tenminste: ¡El pueblo unido jamás será vencido! Chili, kent u dat? In Alentejo werd ik ontroerd door landarbeiders die zongen “O povo unido nunca mais será vencido”. Ik kwam hun demonstratie toevallig tegen hoor, moet ik er schielijk aan toevoegen. Ziet u: ook in het Portugees rijmt het. De Engelse versie verraadt lompe vervorming van een strijdkreet op rijm. Zij doet mij pijn aan de oren.

En ja, de Rastafari’s zingen/zeggen niet zomaar dat ze zich in Babylon bevinden. Zelfs die kennis is te veel gevraagd.

This is spectacular! The entire Useful Idiot Convention singing a Bob Marley song in solidarity as they're detained in Egypt. Bob Marley had a deep connection to Judaism and Zionism. Last June his grandson Abraham celebrated his Bar Mitzvah. Please let them sing this in Raza! pic.twitter.com/V0elqx0nY9 — dahlia kurtz ✡︎ דליה קורץ (@DahliaKurtz) June 15, 2025

Get up, stand up

Stand up for your right

Get up, stand up

Stand up for your right

Get up, stand up

Stand up for your right

Get up, stand up

Don’t give up the fight

Preacher man don’t tell me heaven is under the earth

I know you don’t know what life is really worth

It’s not all that glitter is gold

Half the story has never been told

So now you see the light, ay

You stand up for your right

Get up, stand up

Stand up for your right

Get up, stand up

Don’t give up the fight

Get up, stand up

Stand up for your right

Get up, stand up

Don’t give up the fight

Most people think great God will come from the sky

Take away everything, and make everybody feel high

But if you know what life is worth

You would look for yours on earth

And now you see the light

You stand up for your right, yeah

Get up, stand up (yeah, yeah)

Stand up for your right (oh-ooh)

Get up, stand up (get up, stand up)

Don’t give up the fight (life is your right)

Get up, stand up (so, we can’t give up the fight)

Stand up for your right (Lord, Lord)

Get up, stand up (keep on struggling on)

Don’t give up the fight (yeah)

We’re sick and tired of your ism and schism game

Die and go to heaven in Jesus’ name, Lord

We know and we understand

Almighty God is a living man

You can fool some people sometimes

But you can’t fool all the people all the time

So now we see the light (what you gon’ do?)

We going to stand up for our right (yeah, yeah, yeah)

So you’d better

Get up, stand up (in the morning, don’t give it up)

Stand up for your right (stand up right now)

Get up, stand up

Don’t give up the fight (don’t give it up, don’t give it up)

Get up, stand up (get up, stand up)

Stand up for your right (get up, stand up)

Get up, stand up

Don’t give up the fight (get up, stand up)

Get up, stand up

Stand up for your right

Get up, stand up

Don’t give up the fight

Get up, stand up

Stand up for your right

Get up, stand up

Don’t give up the fight

Get up, stand up



Bob Marley and the Wailers



Bonus: Peter Tosh, die het mede geschreven heeft

Net als met dat bootje van Greta Thunberg gaat het niet om de mensen in Gaza maar om te laten zien hoe nobel de demonstranten zelf zijn. Maar de revolutie komt niet op de televisie.

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Copyright held by the record label or the artist. Claimed as fair use regardless., Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=15323904