Dit lied lijkt mij gepast op de herdenkingsdag van de bevrijding van het kamp in Auschwitz. Bedenk zelf waarom



Het debuutnummer op de plaat voor Phil Ochs, een single van Joan Baez in 1965

Een Franse versie door Françpise Hardy

Je vois la prison, je vois la nuit

Je vois le prisonnier qui pleure sa vie

Et quelquefois je pense quand je m’endors dans tes bras

Où va la chance? À toi? À moi?

Je vois des blessures jamais guéries

Je vois le vagabond qui dort sous la pluie

Et quelquefois je pense quand je m’endors dans tes bras

Où va la chance? À toi? À moi?

Je vois un homme au cœur perdu

Qui boit pour ne plus voir ce qu’il est devenu

Et quelquefois je pense quand je m’endors dans tes bras

Où va la chance? À toi? À moi?

Je vois des villes dont les maisons

Un jour sous la guerre ont croulé sans raison

Alors parfois je pense quand je m’endors dans tes bras

Où va la chance? À toi? À moi?



Où va la chance, 1968

En dan blijkt er een Nederlandse versie te zijn. Niet geschikt als piratenhit. U hoort de tekst zelf wel, niet waar.



Op het geluk na, Corry Brokken, 1968

Toch ook nog maar de man van het origineel:

Show me a prison, show me a jail

Show me a prisoner, whose face has grown pale

And I’ll show you, young man

With many reasons why

And there but for fortune, may go you or I……mm, mm

Show me an alley, show me a train

Show me a hobo, who sleeps out in the rain

And I’ll show you, young man

With many reasons why

And there but for fortune, may go you or I, mm, mm

Show me the whiskey stains on the floor

Show me a drunken man as he stumbles out the door

And I’ll show you, young man

With many reasons why

There but for fortune may go you or I, mmm, mm

Show me the country, where the bombs had to fall

Show me the ruins of the buildings, once so tall

And I’ll show you, young lad *)

With so many reasons why

And there but for fortune may go you or I, or I.

*) Ik meen zeker te horen dat Phil Ochs dit woord zingt, het sluit aan bij de eerdere strofen. Er zijn tekstinterpretaties die hier “land” zetten. Joan Baez houdt het ook hier op “man”.

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Chip.berlet – Eigen werk, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=23109587