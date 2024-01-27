Dit lied lijkt mij gepast op de herdenkingsdag van de bevrijding van het kamp in Auschwitz. Bedenk zelf waarom
Het debuutnummer op de plaat voor Phil Ochs, een single van Joan Baez in 1965
Een Franse versie door Françpise Hardy
Je vois la prison, je vois la nuit
Je vois le prisonnier qui pleure sa vie
Et quelquefois je pense quand je m’endors dans tes bras
Où va la chance? À toi? À moi?
Je vois des blessures jamais guéries
Je vois le vagabond qui dort sous la pluie
Et quelquefois je pense quand je m’endors dans tes bras
Où va la chance? À toi? À moi?
Je vois un homme au cœur perdu
Qui boit pour ne plus voir ce qu’il est devenu
Et quelquefois je pense quand je m’endors dans tes bras
Où va la chance? À toi? À moi?
Je vois des villes dont les maisons
Un jour sous la guerre ont croulé sans raison
Alors parfois je pense quand je m’endors dans tes bras
Où va la chance? À toi? À moi?
Où va la chance, 1968
En dan blijkt er een Nederlandse versie te zijn. Niet geschikt als piratenhit. U hoort de tekst zelf wel, niet waar.
Op het geluk na, Corry Brokken, 1968
Toch ook nog maar de man van het origineel:
Show me a prison, show me a jail
Show me a prisoner, whose face has grown pale
And I’ll show you, young man
With many reasons why
And there but for fortune, may go you or I……mm, mm
Show me an alley, show me a train
Show me a hobo, who sleeps out in the rain
And I’ll show you, young man
With many reasons why
And there but for fortune, may go you or I, mm, mm
Show me the whiskey stains on the floor
Show me a drunken man as he stumbles out the door
And I’ll show you, young man
With many reasons why
There but for fortune may go you or I, mmm, mm
Show me the country, where the bombs had to fall
Show me the ruins of the buildings, once so tall
And I’ll show you, young lad *)
With so many reasons why
And there but for fortune may go you or I, or I.
*) Ik meen zeker te horen dat Phil Ochs dit woord zingt, het sluit aan bij de eerdere strofen. Er zijn tekstinterpretaties die hier “land” zetten. Joan Baez houdt het ook hier op “man”.
