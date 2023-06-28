Op de snelweg naar de hel

Meer Rick Astley, hier met KT Tunstall en de rest van gelegenheidsband The Luddites, die in de laatste maanden van 2021 onder andere dit AC/DC-nummer uitvoerden. Astley op drums, Glastonbury was dus geen primeur.
Living easy, lovin’ free
Season ticket on a one way ride
Asking nothing, leave me be
Taking everythin’ in my stride
Don’t need reason, don’t need rhyme
Ain’t nothing I’d rather do
Goin’ down, party time
My friends are gonna be there too, yeah
I’m on the highway to hell
On the highway to hell
Highway to hell
I’m on the highway to hell
No stop signs, speed limit
Nobody’s gonna slow me down
Like a wheel, gonna spin it
Nobody’s gonna mess me around
Hey Satan, payin’ my dues
Playing in a rocking band
Hey mama, look at me
I’m on the way to the promised land
Woo!
I’m on the highway to hell
Highway to hell
I’m on the highway to hell
Highway to hell
Don’t stop me
Heh, heh!
I’m on the highway to hell
On the highway to hell
Highway to hell
I’m on the highway to hell
(Highway to hell) I’m on the highway to hell
(Highway to hell) Highway to hell
(Highway to hell) Highway to hell
(Highway to hell)
And I’m going down
All the way
I’m on the highway to hell
– Uitgelicht: videostill