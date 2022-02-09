Op de maan of Wolk nr. 9. Alternatieve 921-940

921. Vineyards – Intet nytt under solen
922. Velvet Underground feat. Nico – Heroin
923. Stranglers – Golden brown
924/925. Fleetwood Mac – Oh well (pt.1 & 2)
926. Chick Corea – Some time ago / La fiesta
927. Muddy Waters – Blow wind blow
928. Detroit Emeralds – Feel the need in me
929. Keith Jarrett – Köln Concert 24 Jan. 1975 pt.1
930. Willem Breuker Kollektief – Tango Superior
931. Schola Heidelberg – Lux aeterna (György Ligeti)
932. Fela Kuti – Army arrangement
933. Bob Dylan – George Jackson
934. Joe Lovano & Marilyn Crispell – Zen like
935. Rory Gallagher – Can’t believe it’s true
936. Temptations – Cloud Nine
937. Gil Scott-Heron & Brian Jackson – The bottle
938. David Bromberg – Statesboro Blues / Church Bell Blues
939. Gil Scott-Heron – Whitey on the moon
940. Leo Kottke – Up tempo
