Op de maan of Wolk nr. 9. Alternatieve 921-940

921. Vineyards – Intet nytt under solen
922. Velvet Underground feat. Nico – Heroin


923. Stranglers – Golden brown


924/925. Fleetwood Mac – Oh well (pt.1 & 2)
926. Chick Corea – Some time ago / La fiesta


927. Muddy Waters – Blow wind blow
928. Detroit Emeralds – Feel the need in me


929. Keith Jarrett – Köln Concert 24 Jan. 1975 pt.1
930. Willem Breuker Kollektief – Tango Superior


931. Schola Heidelberg – Lux aeterna (György Ligeti)
932. Fela Kuti – Army arrangement


933. Bob Dylan – George Jackson
934. Joe Lovano & Marilyn Crispell – Zen like


935. Rory Gallagher – Can’t believe it’s true
936. Temptations – Cloud Nine


937. Gil Scott-Heron & Brian Jackson – The bottle
938. David Bromberg – Statesboro Blues / Church Bell Blues


939. Gil Scott-Heron – Whitey on the moon
940. Leo Kottke – Up tempo

Veel kostbaar bloed heeft 's werelds loop gestort
en menig bloem is onverhoopt verdord;
verhef u niet op jongzijn en op glans,
de knop valt af, eer zij geopend wordt.