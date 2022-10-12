Er is een hoop te doen over het Ierse vrouwenvoetbalelftal dat na hun kwalificatie voor het wereldkampioenschap Ooh ah up the RA scandeerde. Ierse republikeinse gezindheid uiten als je voor de Free State uitkomt mag niet.
Ik houd van die vrouwen! Ik laat het gluiperige fragment van die kleedkamer niet zien/horen hier. Het lied is van de Wolfe Tones, is stadionlied voor Celtic Glasgow, is geënt op Ghost riders in the sky en Oops upside your head van The GAP Band.
Of de IRA ooit echt SAM-raketten heeft gehad, geen idee.
Maar eerst de “nette” versie die het elftal natuurlijk heeft geïnspireerd.
It was far across the sea, when the devil got a hold of me
He wouldn’t set me free, so he kept me soul for ransom
Na na na na na…
I’m a sailor man from Glasgow town
I’ve sailed this world around and round
He’s the meanest thing that I have found
In all me days of wandering
Na na na na na….
Here we go again, we’re on the road again
We’re on the road again, we’re on the way to paradise
We love the jungle deep, that’s where the lion sleeps
For then those evil eyes, they have no place in paradise
Graffiti on the walls, just as the sun was going down
I see graffiti on the walls – for the Celts! for the Celts!
Graffiti on the walls says we’re magic, we’re magic
Graffiti on the wall………………………..
It says oh ah up the ‘RA, say ooh ah up the ‘RA
We went thru each jungle deep
For the paradise that we did seek
Twas no trip for the weak
We’re waltzing with the natives
Around in circles every way
He turned to me and he did say
“I think you’re leading me astray
I want your soul, me boyo!”
Na na na na na
Here we go again, we’re on the road again
We’re on the road again, we’re on the way to paradise
We love the jungle deep, that’s where the lion sleeps
For then those evil eyes, they have no place in paradise
Graffiti on the walls, just as the sun was going down
I see graffiti on the walls – for the Celts! for the Celts!
Graffiti on the walls says we’re magic, we’re magic
Graffiti on the wall………………………..
It says oh ah up the ‘RA, say ooh ah up the ‘RA
Celtic Symphony
En dan de geheel andere versie.
Wat zijn die imperia toch gevoelig dezer dagen…
Well I have been a Provo now for 15 years or more
With armalites and mortar bombs I thought I knew the score
Oh but now we have a weapon we’ve never used before
The Brits are lookin’ worried
And they’re got to worry more
Tiocfaidh ár lá!
Sing up the ‘RA!
SAM Missiles in the sky
I started out with petrol bombs and throwin’ bricks and stones
There hundred more lads like me
I never was alone
Ah but soon I learned that bricks and stones
Won’t drive the Brits away
It wasn’t very long before I joined the IRA
Tiocfaidh ár lá!
Sing up the ‘RA!
SAM Missiles in the sky
Is it a bird? (No!)
Is it a plane? (No!)
It’s Super Sam!
Tiocfaidh ár lá!
Sing up the ‘RA!
SAM Missiles in the sky
And then there came interment in the year of seven one
The Brits thought we were beaten
That we were on the run
On that early august mornin’
They kicked in our back door
But for every man they took away
Sure they missed 20 more
Tiocfaidh ár lá!
Sing up the ‘RA!
SAM Missiles in the sky
I spent 8 years in the cages
And time to think a plan
For though they locked away a boy
I walked out a man
And there’s only one thing I have learned
While in a cell I lay
The Brits will never leave us
Not until they’re shown away
Tiocfaidh ár lá!
Sing up the ‘RA!
SAM Missiles in the sky
All through the days of hunger strike
I watched my comrades die
And in the streets of Belfast
You could here the women cry
Well I can’t forget the massacre
That Friday at Loughgall
I salute my fallen comrades
As I watch the choppers fall
Tiocfaidh ár lá!
Sing up the ‘RA! (Oo ah up the ‘RA Oo ah up the ‘RA)
SAM Missiles in the sky
Tiocfaidh ár lá!
Sing up the ‘RA! (Oo ah up the ‘RA Oo ah up the ‘RA)
SAM Missiles in the sky (Oo ah up the ‘RA Oo ah up the ‘RA)
SAM Missiles in the sky (Oo ah up the ‘RA Oo ah up the ‘RA)
