Er is een hoop te doen over het Ierse vrouwenvoetbalelftal dat na hun kwalificatie voor het wereldkampioenschap Ooh ah up the RA scandeerde. Ierse republikeinse gezindheid uiten als je voor de Free State uitkomt mag niet.

Ik houd van die vrouwen! Ik laat het gluiperige fragment van die kleedkamer niet zien/horen hier. Het lied is van de Wolfe Tones, is stadionlied voor Celtic Glasgow, is geënt op Ghost riders in the sky en Oops upside your head van The GAP Band.

Of de IRA ooit echt SAM-raketten heeft gehad, geen idee.

Maar eerst de “nette” versie die het elftal natuurlijk heeft geïnspireerd.

It was far across the sea, when the devil got a hold of me

He wouldn’t set me free, so he kept me soul for ransom

Na na na na na…

I’m a sailor man from Glasgow town

I’ve sailed this world around and round

He’s the meanest thing that I have found

In all me days of wandering

Na na na na na….

Here we go again, we’re on the road again

We’re on the road again, we’re on the way to paradise

We love the jungle deep, that’s where the lion sleeps

For then those evil eyes, they have no place in paradise

Graffiti on the walls, just as the sun was going down

I see graffiti on the walls – for the Celts! for the Celts!

Graffiti on the walls says we’re magic, we’re magic

Graffiti on the wall………………………..

It says oh ah up the ‘RA, say ooh ah up the ‘RA

We went thru each jungle deep

For the paradise that we did seek

Twas no trip for the weak

We’re waltzing with the natives

Around in circles every way

He turned to me and he did say

“I think you’re leading me astray

I want your soul, me boyo!”

Na na na na na

Here we go again, we’re on the road again

We’re on the road again, we’re on the way to paradise

We love the jungle deep, that’s where the lion sleeps

For then those evil eyes, they have no place in paradise

Graffiti on the walls, just as the sun was going down

I see graffiti on the walls – for the Celts! for the Celts!

Graffiti on the walls says we’re magic, we’re magic

Graffiti on the wall………………………..

It says oh ah up the ‘RA, say ooh ah up the ‘RA



Celtic Symphony

En dan de geheel andere versie.

Wat zijn die imperia toch gevoelig dezer dagen…

Well I have been a Provo now for 15 years or more

With armalites and mortar bombs I thought I knew the score

Oh but now we have a weapon we’ve never used before

The Brits are lookin’ worried

And they’re got to worry more

Tiocfaidh ár lá!

Sing up the ‘RA!

SAM Missiles in the sky

I started out with petrol bombs and throwin’ bricks and stones

There hundred more lads like me

I never was alone

Ah but soon I learned that bricks and stones

Won’t drive the Brits away

It wasn’t very long before I joined the IRA

Tiocfaidh ár lá!

Sing up the ‘RA!

SAM Missiles in the sky

Is it a bird? (No!)

Is it a plane? (No!)

It’s Super Sam!

Tiocfaidh ár lá!

Sing up the ‘RA!

SAM Missiles in the sky

And then there came interment in the year of seven one

The Brits thought we were beaten

That we were on the run

On that early august mornin’

They kicked in our back door

But for every man they took away

Sure they missed 20 more

Tiocfaidh ár lá!

Sing up the ‘RA!

SAM Missiles in the sky

I spent 8 years in the cages

And time to think a plan

For though they locked away a boy

I walked out a man

And there’s only one thing I have learned

While in a cell I lay

The Brits will never leave us

Not until they’re shown away

Tiocfaidh ár lá!

Sing up the ‘RA!

SAM Missiles in the sky

All through the days of hunger strike

I watched my comrades die

And in the streets of Belfast

You could here the women cry

Well I can’t forget the massacre

That Friday at Loughgall

I salute my fallen comrades

As I watch the choppers fall

Tiocfaidh ár lá!

Sing up the ‘RA! (Oo ah up the ‘RA Oo ah up the ‘RA)

SAM Missiles in the sky

Tiocfaidh ár lá!

Sing up the ‘RA! (Oo ah up the ‘RA Oo ah up the ‘RA)

SAM Missiles in the sky (Oo ah up the ‘RA Oo ah up the ‘RA)

SAM Missiles in the sky (Oo ah up the ‘RA Oo ah up the ‘RA)

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Royal Navy photograph – Fairey/Royal Navy via Flightglobal [1], Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=16968840