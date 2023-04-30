Nog twee internationalisten gesneuveld in Bakhmut

Arnold J. van der Kluft

Finbar Cafferkey en Andrew ‘Harris’ Cooper, strijders tegen het fascisme, in de loopgraven. Mogen zij rusten in vrede.
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Mil.gov.ua, CC BY 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=129437295

Veel kostbaar bloed heeft 's werelds loop gestort
en menig bloem is onverhoopt verdord;
verhef u niet op jongzijn en op glans,
de knop valt af, eer zij geopend wordt.

(J.H. Leopold)