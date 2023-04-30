Nog twee internationalisten gesneuveld in Bakhmut

Finbar Cafferkey en Andrew ‘Harris’ Cooper, strijders tegen het fascisme, in de loopgraven. Mogen zij rusten in vrede.

Zie ook hier.

Finbar Cafferkey who died resisting the Russian invasion of Ukraine Apr19 was a friend & comrade who for the two decades I knew him consistently put himself in harms way to oppose injustice. Whether that was fighting Shell or ISIS or going to Kos to help refugees come ashore/1 pic.twitter.com/SEsPQFtxFK — Andrew Flood 👨🏻‍💻📝🕺 (@andrewflood) April 29, 2023

This video is him singing Glengad Strand outside Mountjoy prison in 2009 when another Shell to Sea activitist was held within. These photos show him at S2S protests from 2008 where he is in the sea under a digger dumping tons of gravel to 2013 confronting Shell's security /2 pic.twitter.com/51gW1xPUCi — Andrew Flood 👨🏻‍💻📝🕺 (@andrewflood) April 29, 2023

I have another recording of him singing it around 2015 at a bonfire in 'squat city' when he was one of about 30 people occupying & living in the huge squatted complex at Grangegorman – an intense struggle targeting landlordism & property speculation /3 https://t.co/ZG4eOyyhLV — Andrew Flood 👨🏻‍💻📝🕺 (@andrewflood) April 29, 2023

Finbar died alongside two other international anarchist volunteers, one Russian (Dmitry Petrov), the other American (Andrew 'Harris' Cooper). Dmitry had left a note to be published if he fell fighting the Russian invasion – Finbar would probably have written similar /4 pic.twitter.com/5o9jnt02v9 — Andrew Flood 👨🏻‍💻📝🕺 (@andrewflood) April 29, 2023

From what we've been able to piece together Finbarr had been in Ukraine for a year working as part of a humanitarian solidarity initiative. He had relatively recently became a military volunteer & fell as part of a counter offensive seeking to reopen the key route into Bakhmut/5 pic.twitter.com/xCK2pamUPB — Andrew Flood 👨🏻‍💻📝🕺 (@andrewflood) April 29, 2023

Finbar gave this interview while fighting ISIS in Raqqa. Then he had volunteered in the YPG and fought under the name Çiya Demhat – as with Ukraine he just quietly went, telling almost no one he was doing so. He never centred himself, just acted /6 https://t.co/WOvLEK9qpl pic.twitter.com/7URbtnQ5NN — Andrew Flood 👨🏻‍💻📝🕺 (@andrewflood) April 29, 2023

He also campaigned for the Repeal referendum although was probably in Rojava when we got it. I heard he was missing presumed dead Wednesday and am still in shock. He would vanish for periods and then just be there again, it's hard to accept that he will no longer reappear. /7 pic.twitter.com/fcMMwlVwju — Andrew Flood 👨🏻‍💻📝🕺 (@andrewflood) April 29, 2023

Shell to Sea "We are all heartbroken to hear of the death of our brave friend Finbar, who was guided by the principles of freedom and equality for all. Heartfelt sympathies to all his family and friends. Rest in peace." /8https://t.co/Bvd0Dy2Xgw — Andrew Flood 👨🏻‍💻📝🕺 (@andrewflood) April 29, 2023

I'll add links to other obituaries as they appear. Máire did a better job than me of capturing his personality in this thread & reminds us that he was one of the 1000s of people who share Seomra Spraoi / Jigsaw social centre experience /9https://t.co/rPG0WXqegd — Andrew Flood 👨🏻‍💻📝🕺 (@andrewflood) April 29, 2023

The other Fin does it in a few words "A man of few words, anything he did say was worth hearing" /10 https://t.co/ZVQdNghnjk — Andrew Flood 👨🏻‍💻📝🕺 (@andrewflood) April 29, 2023

There’s been very little information about Andrew ‘Harris’ Cooper, the American volunteer who was killed in the same action but I have just found this Instagram post /11 pic.twitter.com/eyxyo3LmVJ — Andrew Flood 👨🏻‍💻📝🕺 (@andrewflood) April 29, 2023

Apologies but while screenshoting the post about Cooper I’d skipped the ‘second screenshot’ referred to above as I thought it was a Mad Max movie still meme. In fact it apparently was Coopers last post and I presume that’s him in it at/near Bakhmut /12 pic.twitter.com/O68DwYY3xN — Andrew Flood 👨🏻‍💻📝🕺 (@andrewflood) April 29, 2023

And a little more information in this set of comments including that his name was reversed in that first comment I’d seen before the 2nd update /13 pic.twitter.com/uKrMkLrop3 — Andrew Flood 👨🏻‍💻📝🕺 (@andrewflood) April 29, 2023

Statement from Finbar’s brother /14 https://t.co/FtL1SfCnjv — Andrew Flood 👨🏻‍💻📝🕺 (@andrewflood) April 30, 2023

This is a fantastic short documentary with 3 volunteers from Ireland who went to fight ISIS in Rojava including Finbar – two of the three had been involved in Shell to Sea /15 pic.twitter.com/lCKwYSHmCh — Andrew Flood 👨🏻‍💻📝🕺 (@andrewflood) April 30, 2023

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Mil.gov.ua, CC BY 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=129437295