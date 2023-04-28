Afscheidsbrief Russische anarchist die aan de kant van Oekraïne vocht

De afscheidsbrief van Dmitry Petrov, een Russische anarcho-communist. Petrov was lid van de “Strijdorganisatie van Anarcho-Communisten”. Na de Russische invasie van Oekraïne sloot hij zich aan bij het gewapende verzet van het Oekraïense volk tegen de Russen. Op 19 april 2023 kwam hij om het leven bij gevechten in de omgeving van Bakhmoet. Onderstaand verhaal verscheen oorspronkelijk als draad op Twitter. Voor de leesbaarheid hebben we het door de Thread Reader app gehaald. Een korte biografie van Dmitry vind je hier.

My name is Dmitry Petrov, and if you read these lines, then most likely I died fighting against the Putin’s invasion of #Ukraine.

I am a member of the Combat Organization of Anarcho-Communists (BOAK), and I will still remain this after my death. (1/9)



The BOAK is our brainchild, born of our faith in an organized struggle. We managed to carry it on different sides of state borders. I tried my best to contribute to the victory over dictatorship and to bring the social revolution closer. (2/9)

As an anarchist, revolutionary and Russian, I found it necessary to take part in the armed resistance of the Ukrainian people against Putin’s occupiers. I did this for justice, for defense of the Ukrainian society and for liberation of my country, Russia, from oppression. (3/9)

For the sake of all the people who are deprived of their dignity and the opportunity to breathe freely by the vile totalitarian system created in #Russia and #Belarus. Another important sense to participate in this war is to approve internationalism by example. (4/9)



In the days when the deadly imperialism awakes, as a response, a wave of nationalism and contempt for Russians, I argue by word and deed: there are no “bad peoples”. All peoples have the same grief – greedy and power-hungry rulers. (5/9)

It was not just my individual decision and step. It was a continuation of our collective strategy aimed at creating sustainable structures and guerrilla combat confrontation with the tyrannical regimes of our region. (6/9)



My dear friends, I apologize to all those I hurt with my leaving. I appreciate your warmth very much. However, I firmly believe that the struggle for justice, against oppression and injustice is one of the most worthy meanings that humans can fill their life with. (7/9)

And this struggle requires sacrifices, up to the complete self-sacrifice. The best memory for me is if you continue actively struggle, overcoming personal ambitions and unnecessary harmful strife. (8/9)



If you continue to fight actively to achieve a free society based on equality and solidarity. For you and for me and for all our comrades. Risk, deprivation and sacrifice on this path are our constant companions. But be sure – they are not in vain. (9/9)

(Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Mil.gov.ua, CC BY 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=129437295)