Neil Young is een held

Meer guts dan alle Republikeinen samen: Neil Young begint zijn Europese tournee in juni met een free concert in Oekraïne. De details worden later bekend gemaakt.

Neil heeft er nooit een geheim van gemaakt dat hij een tyfushekel heeft aan Donald Trump. Hij steunde Kamala Harris en verklaarde recentelijk “Under 47’s leadership [Trump is de 47ste president van de VS] the US has lost it’s standing”.

[Verse 1]

There’s colors on the street

Red, white, and blue

People shuffling their feet

People sleeping in their shoes

There’s a warning sign on the road ahead

There’s a lot of people saying we’d be better off dead

Don’t feel like Satan, but I am to them

So I try to forget it any way I can

[Chorus]

Keep on rockin’ in the free world

Keep on rockin’ in the free world

Keep on rockin’ in the free world

Keep on rockin’ in the free world

[Verse 2]

I see a woman in the night

With a baby in her hand

There’s an old street light

Near a garbage can

Now she put the kid away and she’s gone to get a hit

She hates her life and what she’s done to it

There’s one more kid that’ll never go to school

Never get to fall in love, never get to be cool

[Chorus]

Keep on rockin’ in the free world

Keep on rockin’ in the free world

Keep on rockin’ in the free world

Keep on rockin’ in the free world

[Electric Guitar Solo]

[Verse 3]

We got a thousand points of light

For the homeless man

We got a kinder, gentler machine gun hand

We’ve got department stores and toilet paper

Got styrofoam boxes for the ozone layer

Got a man of the people says keep hope alive

Got fuel to burn, got roads to drive

[Chorus]

Keep on rockin’ in the free world

Keep on rockin’ in the free world

Keep on rockin’ in the free world

Keep on rockin’ in the free world

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Per Ole Hagen – Per Ole Hagen, CC BY-SA 1.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=10820963