Neil Young is een held

Meer guts dan alle Republikeinen samen: Neil Young begint zijn Europese tournee in juni met een free concert in Oekraïne. De details worden later bekend gemaakt.
Neil heeft er nooit een geheim van gemaakt dat hij een tyfushekel heeft aan Donald Trump. Hij steunde Kamala Harris en verklaarde recentelijk “Under 47’s leadership [Trump is de 47ste president van de VS] the US has lost it’s standing”.
[Verse 1]
There’s colors on the street
Red, white, and blue
People shuffling their feet
People sleeping in their shoes
There’s a warning sign on the road ahead
There’s a lot of people saying we’d be better off dead
Don’t feel like Satan, but I am to them
So I try to forget it any way I can
[Chorus]
Keep on rockin’ in the free world
Keep on rockin’ in the free world
Keep on rockin’ in the free world
Keep on rockin’ in the free world
[Verse 2]
I see a woman in the night
With a baby in her hand
There’s an old street light
Near a garbage can
Now she put the kid away and she’s gone to get a hit
She hates her life and what she’s done to it
There’s one more kid that’ll never go to school
Never get to fall in love, never get to be cool
[Chorus]
Keep on rockin’ in the free world
Keep on rockin’ in the free world
Keep on rockin’ in the free world
Keep on rockin’ in the free world
[Electric Guitar Solo]
[Verse 3]
We got a thousand points of light
For the homeless man
We got a kinder, gentler machine gun hand
We’ve got department stores and toilet paper
Got styrofoam boxes for the ozone layer
Got a man of the people says keep hope alive
Got fuel to burn, got roads to drive
[Chorus]
Keep on rockin’ in the free world
Keep on rockin’ in the free world
Keep on rockin’ in the free world
Keep on rockin’ in the free world
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Per Ole Hagen – Per Ole Hagen, CC BY-SA 1.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=10820963