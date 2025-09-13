Het leven van een artiest die het graag wil maken in Nashville, het Mekka van de countrymuziek, gaat niet over rozen. Waylon Jennings beschrijft de lijdensweg die een ambitieuze countryartiest af moet leggen met het nodige gevoel voor humor, maar tegenover die ene zanger(es) die het maakt, staan honderden young hopefuls die na jaren op broodkorsten geleefd te hebben gedesillusioneerd afhaken.

Jennings had een ambivalente relatie met de countryscene in Nashville. Hij kon slecht door één deur met de machtige producers die zijn songs opzadelden met volstrekt overbodige orkestrale arrangementen en hem zelfs niet toestonden zijn eigen gitaar te bespelen. In 1972 liep Jennings hepatitis op, wat er in combinatie met zijn afkeer van Nashviille bijna toe leidde dat hij er de brui aan gaf. Platenmaatschappij RCA zag wel wat in Waylon en bood hem in 1973 niet alleen een nieuw contract aan, maar gaf hem ook de volledige artistieke controle over zijn werk. De rest is natuurlijk geschiedenis.

I’ve been chasin’ the big wheels all over Nashville

Waitin’ for my big break to come

Livin’ on ketchup soup homemade crackers and coolaid

I’ll be a star tomorrow but today I’m a Nashville bum.

I love good and cowboy clothes and I sing through my nose

Webb said that’s the way that getter done

I smoke good old PA like the Opry stars they say

I’ll be a star tomorrow but today I’m a Nashville bum.

[Instrumental]

Well, a friend of a friend of mine is a friend of art divider

And he finally got me on the Opry show

I’ll walk up like a star tripped and busted my guitar

I’ll be a star tomorrow but today I’m a Nashville bum.

Well now here’s a song I wrote by myself note to note

With a lot of help it might make No 1

You can change a word or two and I’ll give half of it to you

I’ll be a star tomorrow but today I’m a Nashville bum.

Yes, I’ll be a star tomorrow but today I’m a Nashville bum…

Uitgelichte afbeelding: L–R: Kris Kristofferson, Willie Nelson, and Jennings at the Dripping Springs Reunion, in 1972. By Bozotexino – Own work (Bozotexino), Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=15163588