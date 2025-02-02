Naar het westen, stadsjong!

Twee muziekjes genoemd in de staart van dit stuk.
How the West was won, filmmuziek van Alfred Newman
Hey there, city boy, feel like travelin’?
I’m headin’ west, that’s where I’m headin’!
Stage goin’ west, hey, city boy
All aboard
Shake your pa’s hand, tell your ma not to cry
You’re safe in the hands of the Lord
Stage goin’ west, hey, city boy
Look out there
Fill your eyes up with space, it’s all over the place
The sky stretches out everywhere
Though your ma would say it’s wrong
Find a lonesome little missy
Western nights are cold and long
Find a gal who’s warm and kissy
Yeah, come on hoss, get it goin’
Stage goin’ west, hey, city boy
There you go
Keep your eye on your star and you’re bound to go far
Westerners are mean and rough
Better grit your teeth for practice
Better get yourself so tough
You can eat a bowl of cactus
Yeah, come on hoss, move!
Stage goin’ west, hey, city boy
Here you go
Keep your eye on your star and you’re bound to go far
As far as your dreams can go
In the land of westward ho
Yeah, how do you like it, city boy?
I like it fine!
City boy, Frankie Laine
