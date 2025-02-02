Naar het westen, stadsjong!

Twee muziekjes genoemd in de staart van dit stuk.



How the West was won, filmmuziek van Alfred Newman

Hey there, city boy, feel like travelin’?

I’m headin’ west, that’s where I’m headin’!

Stage goin’ west, hey, city boy

All aboard

Shake your pa’s hand, tell your ma not to cry

You’re safe in the hands of the Lord

Stage goin’ west, hey, city boy

Look out there

Fill your eyes up with space, it’s all over the place

The sky stretches out everywhere

Though your ma would say it’s wrong

Find a lonesome little missy

Western nights are cold and long

Find a gal who’s warm and kissy

Yeah, come on hoss, get it goin’

Stage goin’ west, hey, city boy

There you go

Keep your eye on your star and you’re bound to go far

Westerners are mean and rough

Better grit your teeth for practice

Better get yourself so tough

You can eat a bowl of cactus

Yeah, come on hoss, move!

Stage goin’ west, hey, city boy

Here you go

Keep your eye on your star and you’re bound to go far

As far as your dreams can go

In the land of westward ho

Yeah, how do you like it, city boy?

I like it fine!



City boy, Frankie Laine

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Trailer screenshot – How the West Was Won trailer, Publiek domein, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3797235