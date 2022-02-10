Naar de zon vliegen met je hoed op. Alternatieve 941-960



941. Labelle – Something in the air / The revolution will not be televised

942. Doris Troy – I’ll do anything



943. King Oliver Orch. – West End Blues

944. Poco – Too many nights too long



945. New Riders of the Purple Sage – Henry

946. New Riders of the Purple Sage – On my way back home



947. Willie Dixon & Memphis Slim – Go easy

948. Alsarah & the Nubatones – Habibi Taal



949, Genesis – Behind the lines

950. Segun Bucknor – Sorrow sorrow sorrow



951. Glenn Gould – Goldberg Variations (J.S. Bach)

952. U.K. – In the dead of night



953. Ali Farka Touré & Ry Cooder – Ai du

954. Santana ft. Miguel – Indy



955. Joe Cocker – You can leave your hat on

956. Kevin Coyne – Eastbourne ladies (live)



957. Yes – Awaken

958. Bonzo Dog Band – Shirt



959. Christ Whitley & Jef Lang – Dislocation blues

960. Southside Johnny & the Amboy Dukes – Havin’ a party (live)

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By G.Garitan – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=41663527