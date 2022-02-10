Naar de zon vliegen met je hoed op. Alternatieve 941-960

Arnold J. van der Kluft


941. Labelle – Something in the air / The revolution will not be televised
942. Doris Troy – I’ll do anything


943. King Oliver Orch. – West End Blues
944. Poco – Too many nights too long


945. New Riders of the Purple Sage – Henry
946. New Riders of the Purple Sage – On my way back home


947. Willie Dixon & Memphis Slim – Go easy
948. Alsarah & the Nubatones – Habibi Taal


949, Genesis – Behind the lines
950. Segun Bucknor – Sorrow sorrow sorrow


951. Glenn Gould – Goldberg Variations (J.S. Bach)
952. U.K. – In the dead of night


953. Ali Farka Touré & Ry Cooder – Ai du
954. Santana ft. Miguel – Indy


955. Joe Cocker – You can leave your hat on
956. Kevin Coyne – Eastbourne ladies (live)


957. Yes – Awaken
958. Bonzo Dog Band – Shirt


959. Christ Whitley & Jef Lang – Dislocation blues
960. Southside Johnny & the Amboy Dukes – Havin’ a party (live)

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By G.Garitan – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=41663527

Veel kostbaar bloed heeft 's werelds loop gestort
en menig bloem is onverhoopt verdord;
verhef u niet op jongzijn en op glans,
de knop valt af, eer zij geopend wordt.