Morbide folkklassieker du jour: The Well Below The Valley

Nick Cave is natuurlijk de koning van de murder ballads, maar deze traditional van de Ierse folkrockband Planxty mag er ook zijn. The Well Below the Valley vertelt het verhaal van een pelgrim die bij een bron in gesprek raakt met een vrouw. De vrouw vertelt hem dat ze nooit een minnaar heeft gehad, waarop de pelgrim zegt dat ze liegt: ze heeft zes kinderen gebaard en vermoord. Alle zes de kinderen zijn het product van incestueuze relaties: twee van haar broer, twee van haar vader en twee van haar oom. Hij vertelt haar waar ze de kinderen heeft begraven, waarop de vrouw hem smeekt haar een boetedoening op te leggen. De pelgrim vertelt haar dat ze als straf zeven jaar in de hel zal moeten verblijven.

Een precieze datering is niet mogelijk, maar de ballade dateert waarschijnlijk uit de late Middeleeuwen. In sommige versies wordt de pelgrim geassocieerd met Jezus en de vrouw met Maria Magdalena.

A gentleman was passing by

He asked for a drink as he got dry

At the well below below the valley o

Green grows the lily o

Right among the bushes o

Me cup is full up to the brim

If I were to stoop I might fall in

At the well below the valley o

Green grows the lily o

Right among the bushes o

If your true love was passing by

You’d fill him a drink as he got dry

At the well below the valley o

Green grows the lily o

Right among the bushes o

She swore by grass, she swore by corn

That her true love had never been born

At the well below the valley o

Green grows the lily o

Right among the bushes o

He said, Young maid, you’re swearing wrong

For six fine children you had born

At the well below the valley o

Green grows the lily o

Right among the bushes o

If you be a man of noble fame

You’ll tell to me the father o’ them

At the well below the valley o

Green grows the lily o

Right among the bushes o

There’s two of them by your Uncle Dan

At the well below the valley o

Green grows the lily o

Right among the bushes o

Another two by your brother John

At the well below the valley o

Green grows the lily o

Right among the bushes o

Another two by your Father dear

At the well below the valley o

Green grows the lily o

Right among the bushes o

If you be a man of noble esteem

You’ll tell to me what has happened to them

At the well below the valley o

Green grows the lily o

Right among the bushes o

There’s two buried ‘neath the stable door

At the well below the valley o

Green grows the lily o

Right among the bushes o

Another two near the kitchen door

At the well below the valley o

Green grows the lily o

Right among the bushes o

Another two buried beneath the well

At the well below the valley o

Green grows the lily o

Right among the bushes o

If you be a man of noble fame

You’ll tell to me what’ll happen mesel’

At the well below the valley o

Green grows the lily o

Right among the bushes o

You’ll be seven years a-ringing the bell

At the well below the valley o

Green grows the lily o

Right among the bushes o

You’ll be seven more a-portin’ in Hell

At the well below the valley o

Green grows the lily o

Right among the bushes o

I’ll be seven years a-ringing the bell

But the Lord above may save me soul

From portin’ in Hell

At the well below the valley o

Green grows the lily o

Right among the bushes o

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Samuel Palmer – hgH5edMPLPuecw at Google Cultural Institute maximum zoom level, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=22215189