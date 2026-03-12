Morbide folkklassieker du jour: The Well Below The Valley

Nick Cave is natuurlijk de koning van de murder ballads, maar deze traditional van de Ierse folkrockband Planxty mag er ook zijn. The Well Below the Valley vertelt het verhaal van een pelgrim die bij een bron in gesprek raakt met een vrouw. De vrouw vertelt hem dat ze nooit een minnaar heeft gehad, waarop de pelgrim zegt dat ze liegt: ze heeft zes kinderen gebaard en vermoord. Alle zes de kinderen zijn het product van incestueuze relaties: twee van haar broer, twee van haar vader en twee van haar oom. Hij vertelt haar waar ze de kinderen heeft begraven, waarop de vrouw hem smeekt haar een boetedoening op te leggen. De pelgrim vertelt haar dat ze als straf zeven jaar in de hel zal moeten verblijven.
Een precieze datering is niet mogelijk, maar de ballade dateert waarschijnlijk uit de late Middeleeuwen. In sommige versies wordt de pelgrim geassocieerd met Jezus en de vrouw met Maria Magdalena.
A gentleman was passing by
He asked for a drink as he got dry
At the well below below the valley o
Green grows the lily o
Right among the bushes o
Me cup is full up to the brim
If I were to stoop I might fall in
At the well below the valley o
Green grows the lily o
Right among the bushes o
If your true love was passing by
You’d fill him a drink as he got dry
At the well below the valley o
Green grows the lily o
Right among the bushes o
She swore by grass, she swore by corn
That her true love had never been born
At the well below the valley o
Green grows the lily o
Right among the bushes o
He said, Young maid, you’re swearing wrong
For six fine children you had born
At the well below the valley o
Green grows the lily o
Right among the bushes o
If you be a man of noble fame
You’ll tell to me the father o’ them
At the well below the valley o
Green grows the lily o
Right among the bushes o
There’s two of them by your Uncle Dan
At the well below the valley o
Green grows the lily o
Right among the bushes o
Another two by your brother John
At the well below the valley o
Green grows the lily o
Right among the bushes o
Another two by your Father dear
At the well below the valley o
Green grows the lily o
Right among the bushes o
If you be a man of noble esteem
You’ll tell to me what has happened to them
At the well below the valley o
Green grows the lily o
Right among the bushes o
There’s two buried ‘neath the stable door
At the well below the valley o
Green grows the lily o
Right among the bushes o
Another two near the kitchen door
At the well below the valley o
Green grows the lily o
Right among the bushes o
Another two buried beneath the well
At the well below the valley o
Green grows the lily o
Right among the bushes o
If you be a man of noble fame
You’ll tell to me what’ll happen mesel’
At the well below the valley o
Green grows the lily o
Right among the bushes o
You’ll be seven years a-ringing the bell
At the well below the valley o
Green grows the lily o
Right among the bushes o
You’ll be seven more a-portin’ in Hell
At the well below the valley o
Green grows the lily o
Right among the bushes o
I’ll be seven years a-ringing the bell
But the Lord above may save me soul
From portin’ in Hell
At the well below the valley o
Green grows the lily o
Right among the bushes o
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Samuel Palmer – hgH5edMPLPuecw at Google Cultural Institute maximum zoom level, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=22215189