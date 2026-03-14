Morbide countryklassieker du jour: Psycho

Geschreven door Leon Payne na een discussie met zijn steel gitarist Jackie White over de geschifte seriemoordenaar Richard Speck die in 1966 acht vrouwen vermoordde. Tijdens de rechtszaak beweerde Speck zich niets te herinneren van de moorden, maar dat weerhield de rechter er niet van hem te veroordelen tot de doodstraf. Gelukkig voor Speck had het Hooggerechtshof de doodstraf net onconstitutioneel verklaard (een beslissing die later werd teruggedraaid), zodat de doodstraf werd omgezet in 400 jaar gevangenisstraf. Speck erkende pas in 1978 dat hij de moorden had gepleegd.

De seriemoordenaar in Psycho is nog een stuk geschifter dan Speck. In elk couplet erkent hij een nieuwe moord. Eerst vermoordt hij zijn ex-partner en haar nieuwe vriend, daarna iemand die Johnny heet, Johnny’s hond, een klein meisje dat naast hem woonde en Betty Clark heette (denkt hij), en ten slotte zijn eigen moeder. You think I’m psycho, don’t you, Mama, Mama, why don’t you get up?”.



Can Mary fry some fish, Mama?

I’m as hungry as can be

Oh lordy, how I wish, Mama

You could keep the baby quiet cause my head’s killing me [Verse 1]I’m as hungry as can beOh lordy, how I wish, MamaYou could keep the baby quiet cause my head’s killing me [Verse 2]

I seen my ex last night, Mama

At a dance at Miller’s store

She was with that Jackie White, Mama

I killed ‘em both, and they’re buried under Jenkin’s sycamore [Chorus]

Don’t you think I’m psycho, Mama?

You can pour me a cup

If you think I’m psycho, mama

Better let ‘em lock me up [Verse 3]

Don’t hand the dog to me, Mama

I might squeeze him too tight

And I’m as nervous as can be, Mama

But let me tell you ‘bout last night [Verse 4]

I woke up in Johnny’s room, Mama

Standing right by his bed

With my hands near his throat, Mama

Wishing both of us was dead

[Chorus]



I just killed Johnny’s pup

You think I’m psycho, don’t you, Mama?

You better let ‘em lock me up You think I’m psycho, don’t you, Mama?I just killed Johnny’s pupYou think I’m psycho, don’t you, Mama?You better let ‘em lock me up [Verse 5]

You know the little girl next door, Mama

I think her name is Betty Clark

Aw, don’t tell me that she’s dead, Mama

Why, I just seen her in the park [Verse 6]

She was sittin’ on a bench, Mama

Thinking up a game to play

Seems I was holding a wrench, Mama

Then my mind walked away [Chorus]

You think I’m psycho, don’t you, Mama?

Didn’t mean to break your cup

You think I’m psycho, don’t you, Mama?

Mama, Mama, why don’t you get up? [Outro]

Say something to me, Mama

Mama, why don’t you get up?

Mama?

Uitgelichte afbeelding: mug shot van Richard Speck – By Chicago Police Department – Immediate source: La Vanguardia, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=81259702