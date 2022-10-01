Misschien zou je eens moeten eten

Dat de versies elkaar in de weg hebben gezeten staat vast. Ze zijn tegelijkertijd uitgebracht door dezelfde platenmaatschappij, dat is nog eens marketing!

Een klaaglied over de vriendin die het maakt als Model en dus geen vriendin meer is. Het interesseert u niet, maar ik vind de versie van de Attack net iets beter. Die heeft de beste papieren voor benoeming tot origineel.

Uit beide bands zijn Beroemdheden van latere bands naar voren gekomen. Maar dat kon men in 1967 niet weten.

I don’t want you anymore

You’re not the girl I knew before

Your face is bony cause you don’t eat

Your hair’s too short and your clothes are chic

Created by Clive

Created by Clive

He’s gonna make you more dead than alive

But I’ve got feelings and I need love

Like you need a mirror and a powder puff

Created by Clive’s publicity drive

He’s gotta shape you if you want to survive

Now you’ve got this fancy talk

And somebody’s taught you how to walk

I liked it when you wore old blue jeans

But now you dress for the magazines

Created by Clive

Created by Clive

He’s gonna make you more dead than alive

Your heart is plastic and your mind’s gone weak

He’ll put you on the window of Ellen’s boutique

Created by Clive’s publicity drive

He’s gotta shape you if you want to survive

Created by Clive’s publicity drive

He’s gotta shape you if you want to survive

But I’ve got feelings and I need love

Like you need a mirror and a powder puff

Created by Clive’s publicity drive

He’s gotta shape you if you want to survive

Created by Clive

Created by Clive

He’s gonna make you more dead than alive



Created by Clive, The Syn



The Attack