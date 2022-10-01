Misschien zou je eens moeten eten

Dat de versies elkaar in de weg hebben gezeten staat vast. Ze zijn tegelijkertijd uitgebracht door dezelfde platenmaatschappij, dat is nog eens marketing!
Een klaaglied over de vriendin die het maakt als Model en dus geen vriendin meer is. Het interesseert u niet, maar ik vind de versie van de Attack net iets beter. Die heeft de beste papieren voor benoeming tot origineel.
Uit beide bands zijn Beroemdheden van latere bands naar voren gekomen. Maar dat kon men in 1967 niet weten.
I don’t want you anymore
You’re not the girl I knew before
Your face is bony cause you don’t eat
Your hair’s too short and your clothes are chic
Created by Clive
Created by Clive
He’s gonna make you more dead than alive
But I’ve got feelings and I need love
Like you need a mirror and a powder puff
Created by Clive’s publicity drive
He’s gotta shape you if you want to survive
Now you’ve got this fancy talk
And somebody’s taught you how to walk
I liked it when you wore old blue jeans
But now you dress for the magazines
Created by Clive
Created by Clive
He’s gonna make you more dead than alive
Your heart is plastic and your mind’s gone weak
He’ll put you on the window of Ellen’s boutique
Created by Clive’s publicity drive
He’s gotta shape you if you want to survive
Created by Clive’s publicity drive
He’s gotta shape you if you want to survive
But I’ve got feelings and I need love
Like you need a mirror and a powder puff
Created by Clive’s publicity drive
He’s gotta shape you if you want to survive
Created by Clive
Created by Clive
He’s gonna make you more dead than alive
Created by Clive, The Syn
The Attack