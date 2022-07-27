Minnesota: Girl From The North Country

Een van de vroege liefdesliedjes van Bob Dylan. Bij het schrijven van de song werd Dylan sterk beïnvloed door Martin Carthy’s arrangement voor Scarborough Fair. Het is niet helemaal duidelijk voor wie Dylan de song schreef. Mogelijk voor Suze Rotole, met wie hij destijds een relatie had, maar dat lijkt gezien de titel niet erg waarschijnlijk. Rotolo groeide op in New York, terwijl de North Country verwijst naar Minnesota. Het lijkt mij waarschijnlijker dat de titel verwijst naar Dylan’s jeugdliefde Echo Helstrom, die samen met hem opgroeide in Hibbing, Minnesota.
Where the winds hit heavy on the borderline
Remember me to one who lives there
For she once was a true love of mine
If you go when the snowflakes storm
When the rivers freeze and summer ends
Please see if she has a coat so warm
To keep her from the howlin’ winds
Please see if her hair hangs long
If it rolls and flows all down her breast
Please see for me if her hair’s hanging long
For that’s the way I remember her best
I’m a-wonderin’ if she remembers me at all
Many times I’ve often prayed
In the darkness of my night
In the brightness of my day
So if you’re travelin’ in the north country fair
Where the winds hit heavy on the borderline
Remember me to one who lives there
She once was a true love of mine
Uitgelichte afbeelding: The Zimmerman family home in Hibbing, Minnesota – By Jonathunder – Own work, GFDL 1.2, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=42971576