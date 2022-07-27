Minnesota: Girl From The North Country

Een van de vroege liefdesliedjes van Bob Dylan. Bij het schrijven van de song werd Dylan sterk beïnvloed door Martin Carthy’s arrangement voor Scarborough Fair. Het is niet helemaal duidelijk voor wie Dylan de song schreef. Mogelijk voor Suze Rotole, met wie hij destijds een relatie had, maar dat lijkt gezien de titel niet erg waarschijnlijk. Rotolo groeide op in New York, terwijl de North Country verwijst naar Minnesota. Het lijkt mij waarschijnlijker dat de titel verwijst naar Dylan’s jeugdliefde Echo Helstrom, die samen met hem opgroeide in Hibbing, Minnesota.

If you’re traveling the north country fairWhere the winds hit heavy on the borderlineRemember me to one who lives thereFor she once was a true love of mine

If you go when the snowflakes storm

When the rivers freeze and summer ends

Please see if she has a coat so warm

To keep her from the howlin’ winds

Please see if her hair hangs long

If it rolls and flows all down her breast

Please see for me if her hair’s hanging long

For that’s the way I remember her best

I’m a-wonderin’ if she remembers me at all

Many times I’ve often prayed

In the darkness of my night

In the brightness of my day

So if you’re travelin’ in the north country fair

Where the winds hit heavy on the borderline

Remember me to one who lives there

She once was a true love of mine