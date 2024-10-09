Van BlueSky:
De uitdaging is om 20 albumhoezen te kiezen die je sterk hebben beïnvloed. Een platenhoes per dag, gedurende 20 dagen. Geen uitleg, geen beoordelingen. Alleen covers. Hoes 10: Mick Ronson – Slaughter on 10th Avenue (1974).
Een van mijn top-10 lp’s, die, zoals eerder gezegd, lang niet allemaal de hoezenparade hebben gehaald.
Een cover, vertaling? lijkt mij niet, van een Italiaans nummer, esoterische tekst van David Bowie
My friend myself
Boredom’s hero
Prince of the alleys
Stumble falling to a winsome table in search of wine
Mulatto hookers,
Cocaine bookers, Troubled husbands
Stolen freedoms, that only evening unfolds to shine
Through the twisting inn of screaming pleasure
Two wet lips of infant leisure smiled
Could I grasp at the stars?
As they play your night blue hair
Sable eyes, Ebony thighs
She shines forever
Dancer be, dancing free
She shines for me
So a masked man should mourn
The passing of night time
The long metal dirge
We were prisoners no more
Of the near fallen angels
She will shine on for me
Let the panting begin
Though the music is lethal
Let the night take me in
You know the daybreak shall win
She will shine on forever
He will shine on for me
While jeering waiters grope at your shoulders
I drink your kisses
Exquisite room, my charming tomb
I see the man
With marble hands
Your smooth pimp, piranha
Cradles my swimming head
Cracks his glass, into my face, I’m thrown away
And then I’m tossed a’ bleeding out on the street
And ask me, John do I have to drag you away?
And I curse where I lay
Have made me bow with thanks some day
Ten thousand engines skid unwielding
Puncture my skin
Bait and taunt
For me to run, back to my rooms
Though the bad taste of sleep
Clutching my pillow
In anger I weep
She will cry on my chest
She will shine on forever
She will shine on for me
Let the tempting begin
Though the music is lethal
Let the night take me in
Though the daybreak shall win
She will shine on forever
She will shine on for me
Ahhh, yeah
Oh, ohhhhh
Music is lethal
En het titelnummer.