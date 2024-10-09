Van BlueSky:

De uitdaging is om 20 albumhoezen te kiezen die je sterk hebben beïnvloed. Een platenhoes per dag, gedurende 20 dagen. Geen uitleg, geen beoordelingen. Alleen covers. Hoes 10: Mick Ronson – Slaughter on 10th Avenue (1974).

Een van mijn top-10 lp’s, die, zoals eerder gezegd, lang niet allemaal de hoezenparade hebben gehaald.

Een cover, vertaling? lijkt mij niet, van een Italiaans nummer, esoterische tekst van David Bowie

My friend myself

Boredom’s hero

Prince of the alleys

Stumble falling to a winsome table in search of wine

Mulatto hookers,

Cocaine bookers, Troubled husbands

Stolen freedoms, that only evening unfolds to shine

Through the twisting inn of screaming pleasure

Two wet lips of infant leisure smiled

Could I grasp at the stars?

As they play your night blue hair

Sable eyes, Ebony thighs

She shines forever

Dancer be, dancing free

She shines for me

So a masked man should mourn

The passing of night time

The long metal dirge

We were prisoners no more

Of the near fallen angels

She will shine on for me

Let the panting begin

Though the music is lethal

Let the night take me in

You know the daybreak shall win

She will shine on forever

He will shine on for me

While jeering waiters grope at your shoulders

I drink your kisses

Exquisite room, my charming tomb

I see the man

With marble hands

Your smooth pimp, piranha

Cradles my swimming head

Cracks his glass, into my face, I’m thrown away

And then I’m tossed a’ bleeding out on the street

And ask me, John do I have to drag you away?

And I curse where I lay

Have made me bow with thanks some day

Ten thousand engines skid unwielding

Puncture my skin

Bait and taunt

For me to run, back to my rooms

Though the bad taste of sleep

Clutching my pillow

In anger I weep

She will cry on my chest

She will shine on forever

She will shine on for me

Let the tempting begin

Though the music is lethal

Let the night take me in

Though the daybreak shall win

She will shine on forever

She will shine on for me

Ahhh, yeah

Oh, ohhhhh



Music is lethal

En het titelnummer.

