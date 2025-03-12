Mens tegen machine: John Henry

John Henry was volgens de overlevering een Afro-Amerikaanse spoorwegarbeider die betrokken was bij het graven van de Big Bend tunnel. Henry was trots op zijn werk, zijn kracht en zijn vakbekwaamheid. De legende wil dat hij weigerde te accepteren dat een stoomboor zijn meerdere zou zijn, niet – of niet alleen omdat hij in zijn trots gekwetst werd – maar omdat het hem zijn baan zou kosten. Om te bewijzen dat hij beter was dan een machine ging John Henry een wedstrijd aan met een stoomboor. Hij won de wedstrijd, maar stierf de dag erna aan uitputting.

De overlevering is mogelijk gebaseerd op een historische gebeurtenis:

This man, known as Neal Miller, told me in plain words how he had come to the tunnel with his father at 17, how he carried water and drills for the steel drivers, how he saw John Henry every day, and, finally, all about the contest between John Henry and the steam drill.

“When the agent for the steam drill company brought the drill here,” said Mr. Miller, “John Henry wanted to drive against it. He took a lot of pride in his work and he hated to see a machine take the work of men like him.

“Well, they decided to hold a test to get an idea of how practical the steam drill was. The test went on all day and part of the next day.

“John Henry won. He wouldn’t rest enough, and he overdid. He took sick and died soon after that.”

Mr. Miller described the steam drill in detail. I made a sketch of it and later when I looked up pictures of the early steam drills, I found his description correct. I asked people about Mr. Miller’s reputation, and they all said, “If Neal Miller said anything happened, it happened.”

Well, John Henry was a little baby

Sitting on his daddy’s knee

He picked up a hammer and

A little piece of steel

And cried, “Hammer’s going to

Be death of me, Lord, Lord

Hammer’s going to be the death of me”

Now the captain he

Said to John Henry

“I’m going to bring that

Steam drill around

I’m going to bring that

Steam drill out on these tracks

I’m going to knock that

Steel on down, God, God

I’m going to knock that

Steel on down”

John Henry told his captain

“Lord, a man is nothing but a man

But before I let that steam drill

Beat me down

I’m going to die with a hammer

In my hand, Lord, Lord

I’ll die with a hammer in my hand”

John Henry driving

On the right side

That steam drill driving

On the left

Says, “Before I let your

Steam drill beat me down

I’m going to hammer

Myself to death, Lord, Lord

I’ll hammer my fool self to death”

Well captain said to John Henry

“What is that storm I hear?”

John Henry said, “That

Is no storm captain

That’s just my hammer

In the air, Lord, Lord

That’s just my hammer in the air”

John Henry said to his shaker

“Shaker, why don’t you sing?

Because I’m swinging thirty pounds

From my hips on down

Yeah, listen to my cold steel

Ring, Lord Lord

Listen to my cold steel ring”

John Henry he hammered

In the mountains

His hammer was striking fire

But he worked so hard

It broke his heart

John Henry laid down his hammer

And died, Lord, Lord

John Henry laid down his hammer and died

Well, now John Henry

He had him a woman

By the name of Polly Ann

She walked out to those tracks

Picked up John Henry’s hammer

Polly drove steel like a man, Lord, Lord

Polly drove that steel like a man

Well every, every Monday morning

When a blue bird he began to sing

You could hear John Henry

From a mile or more

You could hear John Henry’s hammer

Ring, Lord, Lord

You can hear John Henry’s hammer ring

You can hear John Henry’s hammer

Ring, Lord, Lord

You can hear John Henry’s hammer ring