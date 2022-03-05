Lopen op vergulde splinters. Alternatieve 1401-1420

1401. Tori Amos – Yo George
1402. Rowwen Hèze – Wandelen
1403. Bruce Springsteen – Love of the common people
1404. Boz Scaggs – We’re all alone
1405. The Sound – New Dark Age
1406. Teardrop Explodes – You disappeear from view
1407. Tricky – Evolution Revolution Love
1408. Paris – Scarface groove
1409. Humanoid – Stakker Humanoid
1410. Mike Flowers Pops – Wonderwall
1411. Oliver Knight – Flight of the pelican (Lal Waterson)
1412. Willie Dunn – Crazy Horse
1413. Mário Rui Silva – Kazum-zum-zum
1414. Alison Kraus & Union Station –Dust Bowl children
1415. Rufus Thomas – Do the funky chicken
Het filmpje is gemaakt door Dada, de samenstelster van de Alternatieve Top 2000.
1416. Amparanoia – Dolor, dolor
1417. Gram Parsons – A song for you
1418. Dr. John – I walk on guilded splinters
1419. The Band – King Harvest (has surely come)
1420. Ry Cooder – Happy meeting in Glory
