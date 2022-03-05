Lopen op vergulde splinters. Alternatieve 1401-1420



1401. Tori Amos – Yo George

1402. Rowwen Hèze – Wandelen



1403. Bruce Springsteen – Love of the common people

1404. Boz Scaggs – We’re all alone



1405. The Sound – New Dark Age

1406. Teardrop Explodes – You disappeear from view



1407. Tricky – Evolution Revolution Love

1408. Paris – Scarface groove



1409. Humanoid – Stakker Humanoid

1410. Mike Flowers Pops – Wonderwall



1411. Oliver Knight – Flight of the pelican (Lal Waterson)

1412. Willie Dunn – Crazy Horse



1413. Mário Rui Silva – Kazum-zum-zum

1414. Alison Kraus & Union Station –Dust Bowl children



1415. Rufus Thomas – Do the funky chicken

Het filmpje is gemaakt door Dada, de samenstelster van de Alternatieve Top 2000.

1416. Amparanoia – Dolor, dolor



1417. Gram Parsons – A song for you

1418. Dr. John – I walk on guilded splinters



1419. The Band – King Harvest (has surely come)

1420. Ry Cooder – Happy meeting in Glory

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Tulane Public Relations – Flickr: Graduation 2013-185, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=27017545