Aangekomen in Houston, waar het volgens The Reverend Horton Heat niet allemaal koek en ei is. Zeker niet voor een aan lager wal geraakte muzikant die verslaafd is geraakt aan heroïne. Al kun je natuurlijk altijd net doen alsof je verslaving het gevolg is van je artistieke temperament en dus eigenlijk heel cool is. De song wekt de indruk te verwijzen naar iemand met wie James Heath ooit heeft samengewerkt, al heb ik geen idee wie dat dan zou moeten zijn.
Yeah, it’s cool that you live in a shack
And it’s cool that you’re hooked on smack
Yeah, you used to be in a band
You’re the coolest guy to all your fans
Now you’re livin’ on the edge your livin’
On the edge you’re livin’
Livin’ on the edge of Houston
Yeah, it’s cool everybody knows
That you’re in and out of jail
You’re a tortured artistic soul
But your daddy always pays your bail
Now you’re livin’ on the edge your livin’
On the edge you’re livin’
Livin’ on the edge of Houston
Yeah, you can’t afford a car
All your friends like your real nice life
And it’s cool everybody knows
That you’re sneaking into all the shows
Now you’re livin’ on the edge your livin’
On the edge you’re livin’
Livin’ on the edge of Houston
Livin’ on the edge of Houston!
Livin’ on the edge of Houston!
