Aangekomen in Houston, waar het volgens The Reverend Horton Heat niet allemaal koek en ei is. Zeker niet voor een aan lager wal geraakte muzikant die verslaafd is geraakt aan heroïne. Al kun je natuurlijk altijd net doen alsof je verslaving het gevolg is van je artistieke temperament en dus eigenlijk heel cool is. De song wekt de indruk te verwijzen naar iemand met wie James Heath ooit heeft samengewerkt, al heb ik geen idee wie dat dan zou moeten zijn.

Yeah, it’s cool that you live in a shack

And it’s cool that you’re hooked on smack

Yeah, you used to be in a band

You’re the coolest guy to all your fans

Now you’re livin’ on the edge your livin’

On the edge you’re livin’

Livin’ on the edge of Houston

Yeah, it’s cool everybody knows

That you’re in and out of jail

You’re a tortured artistic soul

But your daddy always pays your bail

Now you’re livin’ on the edge your livin’

On the edge you’re livin’

Livin’ on the edge of Houston

Yeah, you can’t afford a car

All your friends like your real nice life

And it’s cool everybody knows

That you’re sneaking into all the shows

Now you’re livin’ on the edge your livin’

On the edge you’re livin’

Livin’ on the edge of Houston

Livin’ on the edge of Houston!

Livin’ on the edge of Houston!

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Gripweed – Own work, CC BY 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=9860663