Klatergoudstad in de regen

Las Vegas is een tijd home away from home geweest voor mij, maar dan wel in een “zwarte buitenwijk” – die ook al heel uitgestrekt is, met losstaande laagbouw.
De stad van klatergoud, met de ongelooflijke kitsch langs The Strip, compleet met Sfinx en Eiffeltoren. En dat in de woestijn, met afgetapt water van de rivier de Colorado. Kan dit goed blijven gaan?
Enfin, The Blue Nile met zo’n nummer zoals het alleen in 1984 in Groot-Brittannië gemaakt werd. Eigenlijk wijst niets er op dat het ook daadwerkelijk over Las Vegas gaat, waar liefde gesmeed wordt en net zo makkelijk ontbonden.
Had ik al verteld dat ik daar getrouwd ben, in een kapel in de buitenwijk, ingewijd door Vader Jerry Zawada, met Zuster Megan Rice als getuige. Beiden mogen rusten in de vrede waarvoor ze zich zo ingezet hebben.
Why did we ever come so far?
I knew I’d seen it all before
Tall building reach up in vain
Tinseltown is in the rain
I know now love was so exciting
Tinseltown in the rain
Oh, men and women
Here we are, caught up in this big rhythm
One day this love will all blow over
Time for leaving the parade
Is there a place in this city
A place to always feel this way
And hey, there’s a red car in the fountain
Tinseltown in the rain
Oh, men and women
Here we are, caught up in this big rhythm
All this talking is only bravado yeah
Tinseltown in the rain
Oh, men and women
Here we are, caught up in this big rhythm
Tinseltown is in the rain
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Tinseltown in the rain
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: The Strip, Las Vegas, CC BY 3.0