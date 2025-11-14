Klatergoudstad in de regen

Las Vegas is een tijd home away from home geweest voor mij, maar dan wel in een “zwarte buitenwijk” – die ook al heel uitgestrekt is, met losstaande laagbouw.

De stad van klatergoud, met de ongelooflijke kitsch langs The Strip, compleet met Sfinx en Eiffeltoren. En dat in de woestijn, met afgetapt water van de rivier de Colorado. Kan dit goed blijven gaan?

Enfin, The Blue Nile met zo’n nummer zoals het alleen in 1984 in Groot-Brittannië gemaakt werd. Eigenlijk wijst niets er op dat het ook daadwerkelijk over Las Vegas gaat, waar liefde gesmeed wordt en net zo makkelijk ontbonden.

Had ik al verteld dat ik daar getrouwd ben, in een kapel in de buitenwijk, ingewijd door Vader Jerry Zawada, met Zuster Megan Rice als getuige. Beiden mogen rusten in de vrede waarvoor ze zich zo ingezet hebben.

Why did we ever come so far?

I knew I’d seen it all before

Tall building reach up in vain

Tinseltown is in the rain

I know now love was so exciting

Tinseltown in the rain

Oh, men and women

Here we are, caught up in this big rhythm

One day this love will all blow over

Time for leaving the parade

Is there a place in this city

A place to always feel this way

And hey, there’s a red car in the fountain

Tinseltown in the rain

Oh, men and women

Here we are, caught up in this big rhythm

Do I love you? Yes I love you

Will we always be happy go lucky?

Do I love you? Yes I love you

But it’s easy come, and it’s easy go

All this talking is only bravado yeah

Oh, Tinseltown

Tinseltown in the rain

Oh, men and women

Here we are, caught up in this big rhythm

Tinseltown in the rain

Oh, men and women

Here we are, caught up in this big rhythm

Tinseltown is in the rain

Tinseltown is in the rain

Tinseltown is in the rain

Tinseltown is in the rain

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Do I love you? Yes I love you

Will we always be happy go lucky?

Do I love you? Yes I love you

But it’s easy come, and it’s easy go

All this talking, talking is only bravado

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Tinseltown is in the rain

Tinseltown is in the rain

Tinseltown is in the rain

Tinseltown is in the rain

Tinseltown in the rain

