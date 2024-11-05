Klaagzang du jour: Word Of The Farmer

Het verhaal van iemand die de grond bewerkt, maar de vruchten van zijn arbeid af moet staan aan zijn ‘master’. Word of the Farmer is één van de meest aangrijpende songs over de slavernij: Now when there was no water/To water the crops/Jah know/I cried and I cried/And I used my tear drops. Geweldige band ook, met Sly Dunbar op drums, Robbie Shakespeare op basgitaar en Ansel Collins op het Hammond orgel.

I won’t

No, I won’t

I, I won’t let you take

All the fruits of my soil, oh

While you work ah play, yeah

I’m the one who sweats and toil, yeah

Now when there was no water

To water the crops

Jah know

I cried and I cried

And I used my tear drops, yeah, oh

‘Cause I knew I was capable, all day

To put some bread upon my table, whoa yeah

Said I sweat and toiled so hard

I won’t let you take away my vineyard

No backra, no master

Stay low

I’ve worked so hard

When there was no one, no one

To give me a hand, yeah

I tried and I tried

Just as an upful man, yeah

Now my fruit has come to perfection

You’re heading in, in I direction, yeah

But I, I won’t let you

Take away the fruit of my soil

No backra

While you work ah play, yeah

I’m the one who sweats and toil

I never see no master

When there was no water

To water the crops

I cried and I cried

I used my tear drops

No I won’t, no

No I won’t, let you take all…

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Keystone View Company – “We’se done all dis’s morning’,” -Picking cotton on a Mississippi plantation., Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=138077484