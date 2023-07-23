Keltische soulklassieker du jour: Come On Eileen

Pyt van der Galiën

Bitterzoete herinneringen van Kevin Rowland aan zijn jeugd in Wednesfield, een arbeiderswijk in Wolverhampton. De verteller probeert Eileen over te halen samen met hem de wijk te verlaten: These people ‘round here/Were beaten down, eyes sunk in smoke-dried face/They’re resigned to what their fate is. Qua thematiek doet Come On Eileen sterk denken aan Springsteen’s Born To Run: Oh, baby this town rips the bones from your back/It’s a death trap, it’s a suicide rap/We gotta get out while we’re young. Het gevoel opgesloten te zijn in een benauwende, bekrompen omgeving is natuurlijk herkenbaar voor iedereen die is opgegroeid in een arbeiderswijk, of dat nou in New Jersey, Wolverhampton, Amsterdam of Friesland was. De weemoed komt later.

Volgens Rowland is het verhaal geen fictie: “It’s about somebody I grew up with. It’s absolutely true all the way. I was about 14 or 15 and sex came into it and our relationship had always been so clean. It seemed at the time to get dirty and that’s what it’s about. I was really trying to capture that atmosphere.”

Come on Eileen
Come on Eileen

Poor old Johnnie Ray
Sounded sad upon the radio
But he moved a million hearts in mono
Our mothers cried
Sang along
Who’d blame them?

You’ve grown (you’re grown up)
So grown (so grown up).
Now I must say more than ever

Come on Eileen

Too-ra-loo-ra, too-ra-loo-rye, aye
And we can sing just like our fathers

Come on Eileen
Oh, I swear (what he means)
At this moment you mean everything
You in that dress
My thoughts I confess
Verge on dirty
Oh, come on Eileen

Come on Eileen

These people ‘round here
Wear beaten-down eyes sunk in smoke-dried faces
They’re so resigned to what their fate is

But not us (no, never)
No, not us (no, never)
We are far too young and clever
Remember

Too-ra-loo-ra, too-ra-loo-rye, aye
Eileen I’ll hum this tune forever

Come on Eileen
Oh, I swear what (what he means)
Ah, come on let’s take off everything
Pretty red dress
Eileen (tell him yes)
Ah, come on let’s
Ah, come on Eileen

Pretty red dress
Eileen (tell him yes)
Ah, come on let’s
Ah, come on Eileen, please

Come on Eileen, too-loo-rye-aye
Come on Eileen, too-loo-rye-aye
Now you’re all grown
Now you have shown
Oh, Eileen

Say, come on Eileen
These things they are real
And I know how you feel
Now I must say more than ever
Things ‘round here have changed

I say, too-ra-loo-ra, too-ra-loo-rye-aye

Come on Eileen
Oh, I swear (what he means)
At this moment you mean everything
You in that dress,
My thoughts I confess
Verge on dirty
Ah, come on Eileen

Ah, come on Eileen
Oh, I swear (what he means)
At this moment you mean everything
You in that dress,
My thoughts I confess
Well, they’re dirty
Come on Eileen

Come on Eileen

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By John M, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=109833969

