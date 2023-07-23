Keltische soulklassieker du jour: Come On Eileen

Bitterzoete herinneringen van Kevin Rowland aan zijn jeugd in Wednesfield, een arbeiderswijk in Wolverhampton. De verteller probeert Eileen over te halen samen met hem de wijk te verlaten: These people ‘round here/Were beaten down, eyes sunk in smoke-dried face/They’re resigned to what their fate is. Qua thematiek doet Come On Eileen sterk denken aan Springsteen’s Born To Run: Oh, baby this town rips the bones from your back/It’s a death trap, it’s a suicide rap/We gotta get out while we’re young. Het gevoel opgesloten te zijn in een benauwende, bekrompen omgeving is natuurlijk herkenbaar voor iedereen die is opgegroeid in een arbeiderswijk, of dat nou in New Jersey, Wolverhampton, Amsterdam of Friesland was. De weemoed komt later.

Volgens Rowland is het verhaal geen fictie: “It’s about somebody I grew up with. It’s absolutely true all the way. I was about 14 or 15 and sex came into it and our relationship had always been so clean. It seemed at the time to get dirty and that’s what it’s about. I was really trying to capture that atmosphere.”

Come on Eileen

Come on Eileen

Poor old Johnnie Ray

Sounded sad upon the radio

But he moved a million hearts in mono

Our mothers cried

Sang along

Who’d blame them?

You’ve grown (you’re grown up)

So grown (so grown up).

Now I must say more than ever

Come on Eileen

Too-ra-loo-ra, too-ra-loo-rye, aye

And we can sing just like our fathers

Come on Eileen

Oh, I swear (what he means)

At this moment you mean everything

You in that dress

My thoughts I confess

Verge on dirty

Oh, come on Eileen

Come on Eileen

These people ‘round here

Wear beaten-down eyes sunk in smoke-dried faces

They’re so resigned to what their fate is

But not us (no, never)

No, not us (no, never)

We are far too young and clever

Remember

Too-ra-loo-ra, too-ra-loo-rye, aye

Eileen I’ll hum this tune forever

Come on Eileen

Oh, I swear what (what he means)

Ah, come on let’s take off everything

Pretty red dress

Eileen (tell him yes)

Ah, come on let’s

Ah, come on Eileen

Pretty red dress

Eileen (tell him yes)

Ah, come on let’s

Ah, come on Eileen, please

Come on Eileen, too-loo-rye-aye

Come on Eileen, too-loo-rye-aye

Now you’re all grown

Now you have shown

Oh, Eileen

Say, come on Eileen

These things they are real

And I know how you feel

Now I must say more than ever

Things ‘round here have changed

I say, too-ra-loo-ra, too-ra-loo-rye-aye

Come on Eileen

Oh, I swear (what he means)

At this moment you mean everything

You in that dress,

My thoughts I confess

Verge on dirty

Ah, come on Eileen

Ah, come on Eileen

Oh, I swear (what he means)

At this moment you mean everything

You in that dress,

My thoughts I confess

Well, they’re dirty

Come on Eileen

Come on Eileen

