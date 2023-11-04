Kate Bush opgenomen in Rock n Roll Hall of Fame

Kate Bush is gisteren opgenomen in de Rock-‘n’-Roll Hall of Fame, iets dat volgens de voltallige redactie van Krapuul al veel eerder had moeten gebeuren. In een brief aan de organisatie liet Bush weten zelf niet aanwezig te zullen zijn, maar zich zeer vereerd te voelen. Weinig verrassend, want Kate heeft altijd een gruwelijke hekel gehad aan de schijnwerpers.

I am completely blown away by this huge honour – an award that sits in the big beating heart of the American music industry.

Thank you so much to everyone who voted for me. I never imagined I would be given this wonderful accolade.

Last year was such a surprisingly successful time for my track Running Up That Hill and

I’m sure that a lot of you who’ve voted me in to the RRHOF also drove that track up the charts. Thank you!

I’m afraid I won’t be able to attend the ceremony tonight, but for me the real honour is knowing that you felt I deserved it.

The RRHOF has welcomed me into the most extraordinary rostrum of overwhelming talent.

When I was growing up my hero was Elton John. I poured over his music, longed to be able to play piano like him and longed to write songs that could move people in the way his work moved me.

That little girl in South East London could never have dreamed she’d be sharing the event tonight with Bernie Taupin, Elton’s writing partner, an incredible lyricist who inspired me to keep writing songs – to keep trying. Congratulations Bernie! Congratulations to everyone who is being inducted tonight!

Music is at the core of who I am and, like all musicians, being on the journey of trying to create something musically interesting is rife with feelings of doubt and insecurity.

I’m only five foot three, but today I feel a little taller.

Kate

De destijds (1973) piepjonge Kate Bush werd ontdekt door David Gilmour die zich onmiddellijk realiseerde dat hij met een uitzonderlijk talent te maken had. Tussen 1973 en 1976 nam Bush een aantal demo’s op met Gilmour. Uiteindelijk besloot EMI haar een contract aan te bieden, al dwong de platenmaatschappij Bush wél in zee te gaan met een stel uitgerangeerde progrockers als begeleidingsband. Dat veranderde uiteraard toen de debuutsingle Wuthering Heights en het album The Kick Inside als warme broodjes over de toonbank gingen. Bush kreeg van EMI volledige artistieke vrijheid, iets wat destijds voor vrouwen in de rockbusiness beslist niet vanzelfsprekend was. De rest is natuurlijk geschiedenis.

Gabriëlle’s favoriet, Hounds Of Love, de titelsong van het gelijknamige album. Kate: “… an image, really: someone who’s afraid of being captured by love; and the imagery is of love taking the form of hounds that are hunting them, so they run away because they’re afraid of being caught by the hounds and ripped to shreds”.

Laurent’s favoriet, And Dream of Sheep, ook afkomstig van Hounds of Love. Ook volgens schrijver dezes één van haar mooiste:

Oh England, My Lionheart is de favoriet van Liz Hagemann. Liz is Engelse, en herkent ongetwijfeld het hier door Kate Bush uitgedrukte gevoel: “…It’s really very much a song about the Old England that we all think about whenever we’re away, you know, “ah, the wonderful England” and how beautiful it is amongst all the rubbish, you know. Like the old buildings we’ve got, the Old English attitudes that are always around. And this sort of very heavy emphasis on nostalgia that is very strong in England.”

Arnolds favoriet, The Man With The Child In His Eyes, over een jonge vrouw die een relatie heeft met een wat oudere man. Kate schreef de song toen ze 13 jaar oud was. Ze heeft nooit willen zeggen wie het onderwerp is van de song. Volgens Kate’s eerste vriendje, Steve Blacknell, gaat de song over hém, maar daar geloof ik eerlijk gezegd niks van. Alleen al niet omdat Kate de song in 1972 schreef en Blacknell en Bush pas in ’75 een relatie kregen.

Mijn persoonlijke favoriet, December Will Be Magic Again. Vergeet White Christmas en Merry Xmas, War Is Over: dit is de ultieme Kerstsong.

En, als slotstuk, eenieders favoriet. Ik vind het nog steeds niet te bevatten hoe een 16-jarig meisje in een tijdsbestek van vier minuten de essentie van een literair meesterwerk wist weer te geven.

