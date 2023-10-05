Just Stop Oil verstoort voorstelling Les Misérables in Londen

Activisten van Just Stop Oil hebben gisteren een voorstelling van Les Misérables in Londen verstoord. De actievoerders beklommen het toneel en ontvouwden enkele vlaggen. Enkele mensen lijmden zichzelf vast aan de vloer van het toneel. Vijf actievoerders werden gearresteerd.

Yikes: Just Stop Oil halt Les Mis by gluing themselves to the West End production set 😱 pic.twitter.com/I7d2IpTOri



De verklaring van Just Stop Oil:

📢 “A show about desperate people living in a system that has failed them”

🦺 Lydia was one of the people who disrupted Les Miserables last night, demanding no new oil and gas.

🖋️ Join hundreds of people committed to taking action in November — https://t.co/7BzUVS0A3x pic.twitter.com/203Zg7TS8E

— Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) October 5, 2023