Just Stop Oil verstoort voorstelling Les Misérables in Londen

Activisten van Just Stop Oil hebben gisteren een voorstelling van Les Misérables in Londen verstoord. De actievoerders beklommen het toneel en ontvouwden enkele vlaggen. Enkele mensen lijmden zichzelf vast aan de vloer van het toneel. Vijf actievoerders werden gearresteerd.
Yikes: Just Stop Oil halt Les Mis by gluing themselves to the West End production set 😱 pic.twitter.com/I7d2IpTOri
— Carl Woodward (@mrcarl_woodward) October 4, 2023
De verklaring van Just Stop Oil:
📢 “A show about desperate people living in a system that has failed them”
🦺 Lydia was one of the people who disrupted Les Miserables last night, demanding no new oil and gas.
🖋️ Join hundreds of people committed to taking action in November — https://t.co/7BzUVS0A3x pic.twitter.com/203Zg7TS8E
— Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) October 5, 2023
Over de actievorm kun je van mening verschillen, over de boodschap naar mijn mening – en belangrijker: die van klimaatwetenschappers – niet:
The first global temperature data is in for the full month of September. This month was, in my professional opinion as a climate scientist – absolutely gobsmackingly bananas. JRA-55 beat the prior monthly record by over 0.5C, and was around 1.8C warmer than preindutrial levels. pic.twitter.com/mgg3rcR2xZ
— Zeke Hausfather (@hausfath) October 3, 2023
Uitgelichte afbeelding: Just Stop Oil. Public use.