Just Stop Oil verstoort voorstelling Les Misérables in Londen

Pyt van der Galiën

Activisten van Just Stop Oil hebben gisteren een voorstelling van Les Misérables in Londen verstoord. De actievoerders beklommen het toneel en ontvouwden enkele vlaggen. Enkele mensen lijmden zichzelf vast aan de vloer van het toneel. Vijf actievoerders werden gearresteerd.


De verklaring van Just Stop Oil:

Over de actievorm kun je van mening verschillen, over de boodschap naar mijn mening – en belangrijker: die van klimaatwetenschappers – niet:

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Just Stop Oil. Public use.

 

