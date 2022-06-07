Je weet niet hoe het is om van jou te houden

Een enkel liefdeslied van de Bee Gees is al even mysterieus als andere, verhalende nummers (First of May, als het een liefdeslied mag heten tenminste), maar soms zijn ze glashelder. En deze werd binnen enkele maanden na hun hit opgepikt door Nina Simone, 1967.
Schitterend.
There’s a light
A certain kind of light
It’s never shown on me
I want my whole life to be
Lived with you
Lived with you
There’s a way
Everybody say
Do each and every little thing
What good does it bring
If I ain’t got you If I ain’t got you
If I ain’t got you If I ain’t got you
You don’t know
What it’s like
Baby you don’t know
What it’s like
To love somebody
To love somebody
The way I love you
In my brain
See your face again
I know my frame of mind
You ain’t got to be so blind
And I’m blind so blind
But I’m a woman
Can’t you see what I am
I live and breathe for you
What good does it do
If I ain’t got you
If I ain’t got you
If I ain’t got you
If I ain’t got you
Say you don’t know
What it’s like
Baby you don’t know what it’s like
To love somebody
To love somebody
The way I love you
Oha, you don’t know
What it’s like
Baby you don’t know
What its like
To love somebody
To love somebody
To love somebody
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Kroon, Ron voor Anefo – [1] Dutch National Archives, The Hague, Fotocollectie Algemeen Nederlands Persbureau (ANEFO), 1945-1989, Nummer toegang 2.24.01.03 Bestanddeelnummer 918-5601, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=29243161