Je weet niet hoe het is om van jou te houden

Een enkel liefdeslied van de Bee Gees is al even mysterieus als andere, verhalende nummers (First of May, als het een liefdeslied mag heten tenminste), maar soms zijn ze glashelder. En deze werd binnen enkele maanden na hun hit opgepikt door Nina Simone, 1967.

Schitterend.

There’s a light

A certain kind of light

It’s never shown on me

I want my whole life to be

Lived with you

Lived with you

There’s a way

Everybody say

Do each and every little thing

What good does it bring

If I ain’t got you If I ain’t got you

If I ain’t got you If I ain’t got you

You don’t know

What it’s like

Baby you don’t know

What it’s like

To love somebody

To love somebody

The way I love you

In my brain

See your face again

I know my frame of mind

You ain’t got to be so blind

And I’m blind so blind

But I’m a woman

Can’t you see what I am

I live and breathe for you

What good does it do

If I ain’t got you

If I ain’t got you

If I ain’t got you

If I ain’t got you

Say you don’t know

What it’s like

Baby you don’t know what it’s like

To love somebody

To love somebody

The way I love you

Oha, you don’t know

What it’s like

Baby you don’t know

What its like

To love somebody

To love somebody



To love somebody

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Kroon, Ron voor Anefo – [1] Dutch National Archives, The Hague, Fotocollectie Algemeen Nederlands Persbureau (ANEFO), 1945-1989, Nummer toegang 2.24.01.03 Bestanddeelnummer 918-5601, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=29243161