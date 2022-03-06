Je hebt nog niets gezien. Alternatieve 1421-1440

1421. Amos Milburn – Chicken shack boogie
1422. Louis Jordan & his Orchestra – Ain’t nobody here but us chickens
1423. Louis Jordan – Barnyard boogie
1424. Fugazi – Blueprint
1425. Bob Dylan – Rainy day women #12 & #35
1426. Specials – The Skinhead Symphony
1427. Richard Barbieri &Steve Jensen – Sleepers awake!
1428. Aphex Twin – WIndowlicker
1429. Suba – Sereia
1430. Dobie Gray – The ‘In’ crowd
1431. Rihanna – Man down
1432. Buena Vista Club – Chan chan
1433. Wyclef Jean ft. Mary J. Blige – 911
1434. Miles Davis – Bye bye blackbird
1435. Nina Simone – Don’t smoke in bed
1436. Dionne Warwick – Walk on by
1437. Aaliyah – Are you that somebody?
1438. Temptations – A song for you
1439. Sly & the Family Stone – Ha ha hee hee
1440. Roberta Flack – Killing me softly with his song
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By CMS-Creative Management Associates/John Levy (management) – eBayfrontback, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=37203782