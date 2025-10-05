Morgen vertrekken we naar Texas, maar voordat het zover is genieten we vanavond nog even van het beroemdste gerecht uit de Zuidelijke keuken. Jambalaya is “een hartig rijstgerecht dat is ontstaan in de Amerikaanse staat Louisiana door een samensmelting van Afrikaanse, Spaanse en Franse invloeden. Het bestaat voornamelijk uit vlees en/of zeevruchten en groenten gemengd met rijst en kruiden” (gejat van Wikipedia, want mijn culinaire kennis is beperkt tot stamppot zuurkool). Naast Hank Williams wijdde ook Johnny Dowd een song aan jambalaya, maar Dowd’s versie is heel wat donkerder dan die van Williams: The sky was bleeding/The sun was black/The lilies of the valley were obscene.

[Verse 1]

Goodbye Joe, me gotta go, me oh, my oh

Me gotta go pole the pirogue down the Bayou

My Yvonne, the sweetest one, me oh, my oh

Son of a gun we’ll have big fun on the bayou

[Chorus]

Jambalaya and a crawfish pie and a filé gumbo

‘Cause tonight, I’m gonna see my ma chère amie, oh

Pick guitar, fill fruit jar and be gay, oh

Son of a gun, we’ll have big fun on the Bayou

[Verse 2]

The Thibodeauxs, the Fontenots, the place is buzzin’

Kinfolk come to see Yvonne by the dozen

Dress in style and go hog wild, me oh, my oh

Son of a gun, we’ll have big fun on the bayou

