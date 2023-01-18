Israëlisch Hooggerechtshof diskwalificeert bondgenoot Netanyahu als minister

Nieuwsredactie

Het Israëlische Hooggerechtshof heeft Aryeh Deri, de voorzitter van Netanyahu’s coalitiepartner Shas, gediskwalificeerd als minister. Deri werd werd vorig jaar veroordeeld wegens het plegen van belastingfraude. Volgens het Hooggerechtshof kan hij daarom geen publieke functie vervullen.

Het Hooggerechtshof kan Deri niet uit zijn functie zetten, dat kan alleen Netanyahu. Anshel Pfeffer van de Israëlische krant Ha’aretz legt in onderstaande twitterdraad uit welke (onaantrekkelijke) opties Netanyahu nu heeft:

— Anshel Pfeffer אנשיל פפר (@AnshelPfeffer) January 18, 2023

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By עט הזמיר – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=81736098

 

Nieuwsredactie