Israëlisch Hooggerechtshof diskwalificeert bondgenoot Netanyahu als minister

Het Israëlische Hooggerechtshof heeft Aryeh Deri, de voorzitter van Netanyahu’s coalitiepartner Shas, gediskwalificeerd als minister. Deri werd werd vorig jaar veroordeeld wegens het plegen van belastingfraude. Volgens het Hooggerechtshof kan hij daarom geen publieke functie vervullen.

Het Hooggerechtshof kan Deri niet uit zijn functie zetten, dat kan alleen Netanyahu. Anshel Pfeffer van de Israëlische krant Ha’aretz legt in onderstaande twitterdraad uit welke (onaantrekkelijke) opties Netanyahu nu heeft:

Ten Supreme Court judges have disqualified the appointment of Netanyahu’s deputy prime minister and Shas Leader Aryeh Deri due to his conviction for tax-fraud last year. Massive political and potential constitutional crisis for Netanyahu and Israel. — Anshel Pfeffer אנשיל פפר (@AnshelPfeffer) January 18, 2023

Netanyahu has no easy options. He can ignore the Supreme Court ruling, something no Israeli PM has ever done. He can agree to remove Deri but move to change the law in the next few weeks, bulldozing through the legal “reforms” and reappoint Deri. Or he can risk playing for time> — Anshel Pfeffer אנשיל פפר (@AnshelPfeffer) January 18, 2023

If Netanyahu removes Deri and doesn’t rush to change the law to can reappoint him, Shas may leave the coalition & topple the government, though it’s hard to see them doing so when they’ve received so much in the coalition agreements. But they’ll hold Netanyahu hostage either way>

— Anshel Pfeffer אנשיל פפר (@AnshelPfeffer) January 18, 2023

The bottom line is however Netanyahu and Shas react to the Supreme Court ruling, the timeline of Israel’s impending constitutional crisis has now drastically shortened. The showdown over the court’s powers is now imminent. — Anshel Pfeffer אנשיל פפר (@AnshelPfeffer) January 18, 2023

